David Zaslav Cannes

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav at "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty at the 2023 Cannes film festival. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Warner CEO David Zaslav Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

WAXWORD

by | June 23, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

WaxWord: The newly minted Hollywood mogul is finding it harder than he thought to balance his charm offensive with the demands of Wall Street

It’s been a rough month for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. 

Getting booed at a university commencement was one thing, but having to fire a news network chief, seeing a major superhero film tank and getting skewered for everything from throwing a party in Cannes during a labor stoppage to slashing costs at the beloved TCM classic movie channel has been nothing short of brutal.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Inside the Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out’ | Exclusive
Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ and Wes Anderson Are Looking to Boost the Specialty Box Office
TheWrap Roundtable - What Film Writers Want in the Strike

WGA Strike Roundtable: Film Writers Who Go ‘Months Without Pay’ Lobby for 2-Step Payment on Script Rewrites (Video)
"Extraction 2" and "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" put an end to Netflix's cold streak.

Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart
victoria-clarke-tony-award-win

The Unscripted Tonys Were a Win for CBS and Broadway | Analysis
Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg

Spielberg, Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson ‘Encouraged’ by TCM Conversations With David Zaslav

David Zaslav Calls Meeting With Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson After TCM Layoffs
The-Crowded-Room

Apple TV+ Lands 3 Spots on the 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart