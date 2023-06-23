Insiders tell TheWrap that this week’s changes at TCM will see the number of employees at TCM greatly reduced and the responsibilities of overseeing the network farmed out to other units under the WBD umbrella.

Inside the Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out’ | Exclusive

by and | June 23, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

A restructuring leaves the Warner cable channel “dispersed over this massive mega-corporate bureaucratic mess,” an insider tells TheWrap

“All is well,” a headline read in January as hosts of the Turner Classic Movies channel assuaged fans’ fears following upheaval under CEO David Zaslav’s watch at Warner Bros. Discovery. Six months later, TCM’s top executives — including 25-year veteran Pola Changnon — are out and the cable channel’s future (and, for many, the future of classic film) seems entirely uncertain.

This week’s changes will see the number of employees at TCM slashed from about 90 to about 20, according to insiders, with the responsibilities of overseeing the network distributed among other units under the WBD umbrella. Meanwhile, budgets have already been progressively cut at the network, leading many to wonder what the future will bring.

Become a member to read more.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

