TCM Head Pola Changnon to Exit as More Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Hit Networks Team

Turner Classic Movies general manager Pola Chagnon is leaving the company after more than 25 years, as Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs are underway across the conglomerate’s TV division.

While Chagnon — who had been leading TCM since 2020 — opted to leave the position herself, the news comes as other reported exits impact the company’s cable television operations starting Tuesday.

Chairman and chief content officer, US Networks Group Kathleen Finch said in a memo to staff Tuesday that Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will take oversight of TCM. Ouweleen previously ran TCM.

“His vast experience with the brand and its mission will help to ensure a seamless transition. Michael shares our passion for classic films and believes strongly in TCM’s essential role in preserving and spotlighting iconic movies for the next generation of cinephiles. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team,” Finch wrote.

“While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this business, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate culture-defining movies,” Finch added. “As storytellers, that is our legacy, and we will continue bringing the history and impact of classic films to life on-air and in other ways.”

The news of Chagnon’s exit came in tandem with reports of a new round of executive layoffs in the WBD TV division. Sources told TheWrap that Amy Friedman, WBD’s SVP Kids & Family division, was among the execs on the chopping block Tuesday.

The developments come almost a month after inside sources told TheWrap Warner Bros. Discovery would target cable TV staffers in their next round of layoffs. Cable networks operated by the conglomerate include Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Animal Planet, former Scripps networks Food Network and HGTV, as well as Turner-branded networks such as TNT, TBS and truTV.

Read Finch’s full memo to TCM staff below:

Dear TCM Team,

As you know, Pola has decided to step down after more than 15 years with the network and more than 25 years with the company. Under her stewardship, TCM cemented its position as the dominant classic movie brand and a favorite among classic film aficionados. We are enormously grateful for her leadership and innovation over the years and wish her well.

Michael Ouweleen, the President of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, who previously oversaw TCM, will again lead the network. His vast experience with the brand and its mission will help to ensure a seamless transition. Michael shares our passion for classic films and believes strongly in TCM’s essential role in preserving and spotlighting iconic movies for the next generation of cinephiles. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team.

While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this business, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate culture-defining movies. As storytellers, that is our legacy, and we will continue bringing the history and impact of classic films to life on-air and in other ways.

Thanks for your commitment during this transitional period, and – most importantly – thanks for all that you continue to do for TCM and the U.S. Networks Group.

Best,

Kathleen