Warner Bros. Discovery Says Streaming Business Will Reach Profitability in 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a net loss of $1.069 billion, or a loss of 44 cents per share, on revenue of $10.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $10.6 billion.

As it gears up to relaunch its flagship streaming service under the new Max brand name on May 23, the entertainment giant revealed it had added 1.6 million streaming subscribers during the quarter for a total of 97.6 million globally.

Max, which combines the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+, will offer three pricing options: a $9.99 per month Max Ad Lite tier, a $15.99 per month Max Ad Free tier and a $19.99 Ultimate Ad Free tier. The company will also continue to offer a standalone version of the lower-cost Discovery+ service and plans to introduce its own free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service later this year.

The direct to consumer division reported a profit of $50 million, a $704 million year-over-year improvement on a pro forma combined basis. Revenue for the segment came in at $2.455 billion, including $2.165 billion in distribution revenue, $103 million in advertising revenue and $185 million in content revenue. Average revenue per user came in at $10.82 domestically, $3.48 internationally and $7.48 globally.

“We feel great about the trajectory we are on,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. “In fact, we now expect our U.S. DTC business to be profitable for 2023 – a year ahead of our guidance. Even in today’s challenging marketplace, we are positioned to drive free cash flow and deleverage our balance sheet, and we remain confident in our strategy and ability to achieve our financial targets.”

The company, which previously said its DTC business would break even in 2024 and be profitable in 2025, ended the quarter with $2.6 billion of cash on hand and $49.5 billion of gross debt.

In the studios segment, total revenue fell 8% to $3.212 billion, including distribution revenue of $3 million, advertising revenue of $3 million and content revenue to $3.027 billion. The segment posted a profit of $607 million.

In the networks segment, total revenue fell 12% to $5.581 billion, including distribution revenue of $2.995 billion, advertising revenue of $2.237 billion and content revenue of $245 million. The segment posted a profit of $2.293 billion.

The latest quarterly results come as Warner Bros. Discovery has been undergoing a major restructuring, which it expects to complete by the end of 2024.

The company previously estimated that it will incur up to $5.3 billion in total restructuring charges before taxes, including up to $3.5 billion in content impairment and development write-offs. The first quarter’s net loss included $1.810 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $95 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses.

WBD shares fell over 5% in pre-market trading following the earnings announcement.

More to come…