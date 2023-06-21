David Zaslav Calls Meeting With Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson After TCM Layoffs

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav held a meeting on Wednesday with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson to discuss the future of Turner Classic Movies following news of multiple executive layoffs at the network, TheWrap has learned.

The meeting followed an intense online backlash from classic movie fans upset over the departure of longtime executives at the channel.

A Warner insider said that Zaslav had called the meeting — disputing some reports that the directors had asked for the conversation with the CEO — and discussed giving filmmakers “a bigger hand in programming curating” TCM. The idea was “how do we make this better for the future,” said the insider.

The individual also said that the layoffs were part of a strategy to bring TCM more fully into the U.S. Networks Group so that it can be stronger and benefit from cross-promotion. “The idea is that TCM has been an island,” said the insider.

The insider added that approximately 100 jobs would be cut across the Networks Group this week.

Representatives for WBD, Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In June 2021, Scorsese told The Los Angeles Times that he keeps TCM on one of the screens in his editing suite while he’s working.

“It gives me something to turn to, to bounce off of, to rest in, to reinvigorate my thinking — just glancing at some image or combination of images at a certain moment,” he told the outlet. “It’s more like a presence in the room, a reminder of film history as a living, ongoing entity.”

“I fear for the future of TCM,” he added at the time. “So does everyone else I know who loves movies.”

Zaslav himself touted the network when joined Spielberg and Anderson at the 14th TCM Classic Film Festival in April.

“I’m a fan just like you. If I wasn’t here, I would be sitting with you,” he said. “I watch Turner Classic Movies all the time. It’s the history of our country, the motion pictures.”

The meeting comes after US Networks Group chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch confirmed in a memo to staffers on Tuesday that TCM’s general manager Pola Chagnon would be leaving the company after more than 25 years.

Following the announcement, TheWrap exclusively learned that TCM’s senior vice president of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh, vice president of studio production Anne Wilson, vice president of marketing and creative Dexter Fedor and TCM Enterprises vice president Genevieve McGillicuddy would all be exiting the company as well.

The executive shake-up at TCM coincided with reports of a new round of executive layoffs in the WBD TV division. Sources told TheWrap that Amy Friedman, WBD’s SVP Kids & Family division, was among the execs on the chopping block Tuesday. The developments came almost a month after inside sources told TheWrap Warner Bros. Discovery would target cable TV staffers in their next round of layoffs.