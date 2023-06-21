In a joint statement Wednesday night, directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson called Turner Classic Movies “truly a precious resource” and said they “are heartened” after speaking to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about the channel’s future.

“Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception,” the statement began.

“Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part,” the statement continued.

“We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected,” the group said.

“We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure,” the statement continued.

