More top brass from Turner Classic Movies are on their way out as Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs are underway across the conglomerate’s TV networks division, TheWrap has learned.

Individuals at the network with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that TCM’s senior vice president of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh, vice president of studio production Anne Wilson, vice president of marketing and creative Dexter Fedor and TCM Enterprises vice president Genevieve McGillicuddy will all exit the company.

The latest departures follow news on Tuesday that TCM general manager Pola Chagnon is leaving the company after more than 25 years.

U.S. Networks Group chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch said in a memo to staff Tuesday that Michael Ouweleen, the president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will take oversight of TCM. Ouweleen previously ran TCM.

“His vast experience with the brand and its mission will help to ensure a seamless transition. Michael shares our passion for classic films and believes strongly in TCM’s essential role in preserving and spotlighting iconic movies for the next generation of cinephiles. He has full support across WBD, and we look forward to welcoming Michael back to the TCM team,” Finch wrote. ““While change is never easy and can create a sense of uncertainty, I want to assure you that we remain fully committed to this business, the TCM brand, and its purpose to protect and celebrate culture-defining movies. As storytellers, that is our legacy, and we will continue bringing the history and impact of classic films to life on-air and in other ways.”

The news of Chagnon’s exit came in tandem with reports of a new round of executive layoffs in the WBD TV division. Sources told TheWrap that Amy Friedman, WBD’s SVP Kids & Family division, was among the execs on the chopping block Tuesday.

The developments come almost a month after inside sources told TheWrap Warner Bros. Discovery would target cable TV staffers in their next round of layoffs.

Cable networks operated by the conglomerate include Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Animal Planet, former Scripps networks Food Network and HGTV, as well as Turner-branded networks such as TNT, TBS and truTV.

Additionally, sources told TheWrap on Tuesday that staffers in TCM’s public relations department will be included in a separate round of forthcoming cuts.