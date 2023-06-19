disney-interim-cfo-kevin-lansberry

Kevin Lansberry, center, has been appointed as interim CFO after Christine McCarthy's exit, which complicates CEO Bob Iger's plans. (The Walt Disney Company/Getty Images)

How the Sudden Exit of Disney’s CFO Complicates CEO Bob Iger’s Succession Plans | Analysis

by | June 19, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

Wall Street analysts and industry experts tell TheWrap that Christine McCarthy’s departure throws off the timing for a new chief executive

The sudden departure of Disney chief financial officer Christine McCarthy from her role citing family medical leave poses complications for both filling that role permanently and succession plans to install a new CEO to replace Bob Iger, according to Wall Street analysts and industry experts.

McCarthy’s exit creates a domino effect that not only prolongs the search for her replacement until Iger is able to choose a successor but may push the chief executive to extend his contract beyond its initial two years in order to ensure the company is stable.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

