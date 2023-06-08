Warwick Davis in "Willow" on Disney+.

The Mystery of Disney+ Removals: Why Were Top Shows Like ‘Willow’ Canned? | Charts

by | June 8, 2023 @ 5:02 PM

Some of the content the company pulled off its streaming services was among its most popular

Disney is the latest media company to trim back content on its streaming services as part of a larger cost-reduction strategy. The move reflected a wider industry trend toward reassessing costs and strategies to increase profitability. Warner Bros. Discovery has also culled several series from what’s now called Max, while both AMC and Showtime have made similar content cutbacks.

Among Disney+’s withdrawn titles, the show “Willow” was the most popular. During the first quarter of 2023, “Willow” saw demand 14.6 times higher than the average show, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

