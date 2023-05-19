"Willow," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Also, say goodbye to Disney+ Originals movies, including "The Princess" with Joey King and "The One and Only Ivan" with Bryan Cranston, as well as "Wolfgang," a documentary about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.
And even content that debuted earlier this year, such as "Marvel's Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," will be gone soon.
At press time, Disney had not yet decided whether to yank "Howard," a doc about the Oscar-winning lyricist behind '90s classics "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."
Here's what's being pulled from the service on May 26.
America the Beautiful (2022)
Among the Stars (2021)
Artemis Fowl (2020)
Be Our Chef (2020)
Better Nate Than Ever (2022)
Big Shot (2021 - 2022)
The Big Fib (2020)
Black Beauty (2020)
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
Clouds (2020)
Diary of a Future President (2020 - 2021)
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (2017 - 2020)
Dollface (2019)
Earth to Ned (2020)
Encore! (2019 - 2020)
Foodtastic (2021)
Harmonious Live! (2022)
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (2020)
Just Beyond (2021)
Magic Camp (2020)
The Making Of Willow (2022)
Marvel's Hero Project (2019)
Marvel's MPower (2023)
Marvel's Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (2023)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021 - 2022)
More Than Robots (2022)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021)
The One and Only Ivan (2020)
Own the Room (2020)
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (2022)
Pick of the Litter (2018)
The Real Right Stuff (2020)
The Princess (2022)
Rogue Trip (2020)
Rosaline (2022)
Shop Class (2020)
A Spark Story (2021)
Stargirl (2020)
Stuntman (2018)
Timmy Failure (2020)
Turner & Hooch (2021)
Weird But True! (2020)
Willow (2022)
Wolfgang (2021)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019 - 2023)