We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

All the Disney+ Movies and TV Shows Being Removed From the Streamer

”Willow,“ ”Just Beyond“ and ”The World According to Jeff Goldblum“ are all being pulled from the streaming service on May 26

| May 19, 2023 @ 5:20 PM
Movies and series leaving Disney+

Movies and series leaving Disney+

Willow
Disney+

Over at Disney+, nearly everything developed under former CEO Bob Chapek is out, including dozens of movies and TV shows that are being pulled from the streamer.

 

 

 

"Willow," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Also, say goodbye to Disney+ Originals movies, including "The Princess" with Joey King and "The One and Only Ivan" with Bryan Cranston, as well as "Wolfgang," a documentary about celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

 


And even content that debuted earlier this year, such as "Marvel's Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," will be gone soon.

At press time, Disney had not yet decided whether to yank "Howard," a doc about the Oscar-winning lyricist behind '90s classics "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."

Here's what's being pulled from the service on May 26. 

America the Beautiful
Disney+

America the Beautiful (2022)

Among the Stars
Disney+

Among the Stars (2021)

artemis fowl
Disney+

Artemis Fowl (2020)

Be Our Chef
Disney+

Be Our Chef (2020)

Better Nate Than Ever

Better Nate Than Ever (2022)

Big Shot

Big Shot (2021 - 2022)

The Big Fib

The Big Fib (2020)

Black Beauty

Black Beauty (2020)

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Clouds (2020)

Clouds (2020)

Diary of a Future President

Diary of a Future President (2020 - 2021)

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings (2017 - 2020)

Dollface

Dollface (2019)

Earth to Ned

Earth to Ned (2020)

Encore! (Disney+)

Encore! (2019 - 2020)

Foodtastic

Foodtastic (2021)

Harmonious Live!

Harmonious Live! (2022)

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (2020)

Just Beyond

Just Beyond (2021)

Magic Camp

Magic Camp (2020)

The Making of Willow

The Making Of Willow (2022)

Marvel's Hero Project (2019)

Marvel's MPower

Marvel's MPower (2023)

Marvel's Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Marvel's Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (2023)

Big Shot John stamos Mighty Ducks Game changers

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021 - 2022)

More Than Robots

More Than Robots (2022)

THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY

The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021)

The One and Only Ivan

The One and Only Ivan (2020)

Own the Room (Disney)

Own the Room (2020)

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (2022)

Pick of the Litter

Pick of the Litter (2018)

The Real Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff (2020)

The Princess (2022)

The Princess (2022)

Rogue Trip

Rogue Trip (2020)

20th Century Studios

Rosaline (2022)

Shop Class

Shop Class (2020)

A Spark Story

A Spark Story (2021)

Stargirl

Stargirl (2020) 

Stuntman

Stuntman (2018)

Timmy Failure

Timmy Failure (2020)

Turner & Hooch

Turner & Hooch (2021)

Weird But True

Weird But True! (2020)

Willow

Willow (2022)

Wolfgang

Wolfgang (2021)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019 - 2023)