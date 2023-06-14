Avatar Bob Iger

Bob Iger, CEO, Walt Disney Company, attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Dec. 12, 2022. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

‘Avatar’ Delay Pushes Disney Film Schedule – and Can Make or Break Bob Iger’s Legacy | Analysis

by and | June 14, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Now stretching into 2031, the slate will reap fortune or folly long after the Walt Disney Company has a new CEO

The Walt Disney Company dropped a deluge of new release dates on Tuesday, including two “Star Wars” movies in a single year, along with a bunch of Marvel delays, a big delay for the “Avatar” saga and a firm slot for that live-action “Moana” movie. Save for the in-production “Deadpool 3,” which actually moved up to May 2024, this means fans will have to wait a little longer for most of their favorite Disney IP expansions. And it all started with one move.

“A delay with ‘Avatar 3’ caused a domino effect that shifted much of Disney’s future theatrical slate,” an industry insider told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Chris-Christie-Town-Hall

CNN’s Chris Christie Town Hall Reaches 1.35 Million Viewers, Biggest Audience Since Trump’s
Starfield screenshot by Bethesda

‘Starfield’ Rockets Into the Top 10 PC Game Sellers List With Big Preorders | Chart
the-flash-ezra-miller

‘The Flash’ Sequel on the Table Despite DC Reboot – but First Film Has to Pass the Box Office Test
sarah polley best adapted screenplay oscars 2023

Sarah Polley in Talks to Direct Disney’s Live-Action ‘Bambi’
Rachel Maddow on new Trump Indictment

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Sweeps Fox News and CNN Amid Trump Indictment Coverage
George Takei

For Older Male Actors, Streaming Means Age Is Just a Number | Charts
Moana

Disney’s ‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake Set for Release in 2025
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

‘Avengers’ Sequels Pushed to 2026, 2027; ‘Deadpool 3’ Moves Up to May 2024