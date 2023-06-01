Disney films - Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Maleficent, Moana, Frozen and Hercules

Disney films - Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Maleficent, Moana, Frozen and Hercules

Why ‘Little Mermaid’ May Mark the End of Disney’s Remake Factory Hits | Analysis

by | June 1, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The well is running dry for the company’s Renaissance-era movies and there’s doubt more recent successes like ”Moana“ and ”Frozen“ will perform

When Bob Iger took over Walt Disney again, one of his first moves was to reassure Wall Street that more sequels and remakes were coming. Disney has a lot in its vault, and remaking animated classics as live-action movies is widely seen as a safe strategy, with built-in audiences for familiar fare.

That strategy is coming into question, though, as weak international box office numbers for “The Little Mermaid” trickle in. The live-action remake of the 1989 film grossed $95 million in its Friday-Sunday North American debut, but just $68 million overseas. For comparison, star power fueled the 2019 “Aladdin” remake with Will Smith and 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” with Emma Watson, both of which earned more than $1 billion, mostly overseas.

