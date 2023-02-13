How Far Will ‘Moana’ Go on This Return Trip to Streaming Popularity? | Charts

The release of ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ on Disney+ may have helped the back-catalog title, particularly with Gen Z and Black households

With a sequel set to be released in June, a new longform animated series debuting on Disney+ and a new interactive trail opening at Disney’s Epcot park inspired by the film, “Moana” is having a resurgence in 2023.

The House of Mouse made a strong showing in the latest Wrap Report covering the first week of February. Disney+ demonstrated its unique ability to deliver multiple programs of interest to subscribers across different genres, as 2016 animated film “Moana” climbed aboard the most-watched streaming chart at No. 10 for the week. Years after its theatrical release, the family flick featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still drawing viewers on streaming.

Disney’s Marvel franchise also continues to deliver on streaming with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” landing atop the streaming charts, with over 2 million U.S. households tuning into the much-anticipated sequel on Disney+ in its first five days, according to the report, which uses TV viewership trends analyzed from Samba TV’s household panel of over 25 million connected TVs, including both linear and streaming consumption.

Top streaming shows, Feb. 1-7, U.S. (Samba TV)

The “Black Panther” franchise continues to make history, securing Marvel Studios’ first Oscar, and its diverse representation had Black household viewership overindexing by double digits.

Black households were more likely to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” compared to other recent superhero franchise films, including “Batman,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Adam.” Younger audiences including Gen Z households were nearly 10% more likely to watch the “Black Panther” sequel than the average U.S. household.

Blockbuster-quality films helmed by Hollywood A-list stars, including Netflix’s “You People” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding,” notched another week on the most-watched list. New to the most-streamed charts and landing at the No. 3 spot is Netflix’s “Pamela: A Love Story” documenting actress Pamela Anderson’s meteoric rise to fame in the ’90s.

This report yet again demonstrated Netflix’s ability to market international content to U.S.-based audiences, with the Norwegian thriller “Viking Wolf” and “True Spirit,” a film about an Australian teen who sets out to sail around the world, coming in at the sixth and seventh spots. The premiere episode of “Gunther’s Millions” airing on Netflix, a chronicle of the life of the richest dog in the world, made its debut at No. 9.

Yellowstone spinoff “1923” put Paramount+ in the top tier as the fourth-most-watched program for the week. Sheridan’s American crime series “Mayor of Kingstown,” co-created by Hugh Dillion and starring Jeremy Renner, also scored a spot amid the top 10. Sheridan’s magic touch for the streamer has been on full display this past year with nearly one in four Paramount+ viewers tuning in to watch one of his programs.

Top linear shows, Feb. 1-7, U.S. (Samba TV)

On linear television, CBS notched the most spots, while Fox was the only major broadcast network absent from the leaderboard. NBC reigned on top, with an episode of “America’s Got Talent All-Stars,” followed by “NCIS” on CBS, and ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Two telecasts of “Law & Order” (NBC) and “Wheel of Fortune” (ABC) each nabbed slots, with dramas continuing to dominate over comedy.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, click here.