“Moana” has found its director. Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”) has signed on to direct the live-action reimagining of Disney Animation’s 2016 musical hit, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as demigod Maui for the reimagined version. Johnson previously revealed the news in a taped segment featured in Disney’s annual shareholder meeting.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and cowriter of Disney’s “Encanto,” a writer and codirector on “Zootopia” and the writer for the original “Moana.”

Kail directed the filmed the staged production of “Hamilton” for Disney+ in 2020. “Moana” will serve as Kail’s feature narrative directorial debut. He is repped by WME.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.