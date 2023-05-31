Fast X Little Mermaid

"Fast X" and "The Little Mermaid"

‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Fast X’ Are Falling Below Box Office Expectations for Opposite Reasons

by | May 31, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

One is struggling in the U.S., and the other is struggling overseas, but both are falling short of what’s expected of ”Fast & Furious“ and Disney remakes
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Summer tentpole films can bring a windfall of money to movie theaters, but the hundreds of millions spent shooting and promoting them require them to be big hits both in the U.S. and around the world. Over the past two weeks, Universal’s “Fast X” and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” have found success in one, but not the other.

This weekend, “The Little Mermaid” secured a successful domestic launch with a $118.6 million four-day opening, among the top five highest for Memorial Day weekend, while earning strong word of mouth from an audience driven by Black moviegoers.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
The “Bridgerton” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-offs are the latest examples of an IP strategy that’s different from the usual sci-fi or superhero fare.

Netflix Scores With In-Demand Romantic Franchises ‘Queen Charlotte’ and ‘XO Kitty’ | Chart
"Snow White," "Moana," "Robin Hood" (Photo credit: Disney)

Every Upcoming Live-Action Disney Remake
Viewers love puppies ... and sports shows like "Ted Lasso."

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ to Hulu’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump': Sports Score in Streaming | Charts
Zigazoo flaunt your flaws promo art

TikTok Alternative Zigazoo Wants to Be 100% Bot-Free
Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

‘Street Fighter 6’ Enters Top 10 PC Game Sellers Ahead of Launch | Chart
Keanu Reeves performs at the 2023 BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif.

Keanu Reeves and BottleRock Show Us a Way Out of the Matrix | PRO Insight
fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger-netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Debuts to Top Spot on Netflix TV List
succession-kendall-finale

‘Succession’ Finale Hits Series High With 2.9 Million Viewers