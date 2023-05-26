Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' and Chris Pratt in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' and Chris Pratt in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

‘Fast X’ Is Disappointing in China – Once the Saga’s No. 1 Market | Charts

by | May 26, 2023 @ 12:40 PM

Universal’s street-racing franchise is far more dependent on the country than other big Hollywood tentpoles like ”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“

You’d think the box office “Fast X” is pulling in China — $77 million in the first five days — would be encouraging news. It’s the best-performing Hollywood movie in a market that’s been resistant to the American dream factory’s charms as of late, and the haul for the latest installment of Universal’s “Fast Saga” nearly matched the five-day domestic total of $81 million.

But that ignores a critical factor: The “Fast & the Furious” series has been bigger in China than in the U.S. since 2015, routinely earning 25%-30% of its global box office in the country and arguably making it the emblem of Hollywood’s ambitions for one of the world’s largest and increasingly affluent pool of moviegoers.

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
The Cashmere Agency's Brianne Pins and Rona Mercado

Cashmere Agency’s Top PR and Marketing Execs Say Overcoming Impostor Syndrome Starts With ‘Counting Your Wins’

‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Whom in Disney Live-Action Remake? (Photos)
disney live-action remake animated classic cinderella lion king maleficent

All 22 of Disney’s Live-Action Remakes Ranked From Worst to Best
Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

Paramount+ Has Found the Winning Formula for ‘Star Trek’ | PRO Insight
Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King

‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to $10.3 Million at Thursday Box Office
letterboxd

Letterboxd Unboxed: How a Grassroots Social Network Is Revolutionizing Film Fandom
AI Production

Lights, Camera, Unemployment: How AI May Change Film and TV Production Work
Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Fuels Presidential Bid With $200 Million War Chest Stuffed With California Cash