Amid his ongoing domestic violence case in New York, Jonathan Majors has now lost a large chunk of representatives, TheWrap has confirmed.

On Monday, Majors was dropped by his longtime management company, Entertainment 360. The specific reason the company parted ways with the actor it has represented for several years is not known, but according to Deadline, which first reported the break up, it is related to his personal behavior.

Entertainment 360’s decision to drop Majors was preceded by the actor’s PR team at The Lede Company, who dumped him as a client at some point in the last few weeks.

Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25 after a woman, reported to be his girlfriend, called 911 to report that he had assaulted her the night before.

The next day, his legal team issued a thundering statement that declared Majors to be innocent and asserted that multiple forms of evidence existed to prove it. That statement promised, among other things, that the alleged victim had written two statements recanting her accusation, and that Majors would also be exonerated by witness statements and video footage.

While the statement didn’t provide a timeline, it did imply the purported evidence would be released soon, and that “all charges will be dropped imminently.” On March 30, Major’s attorneys gave TMZ private text messages between majors and the alleged victim, which they said proved his innocence but instead raised more questions than it answered.

In one of the texts the woman wrote, “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” In another, she said she “read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” and that “the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”

The woman herself has made no public statement of any kind — including any kind of formal recanting of the accusations. There has also been nothing indicating she gave permission for the texts to be made public.

In the three weeks since, the promised witness statements and video have also not materialized.

Majors’ legal troubles also pose a huge potential problem for his biggest employer, Marvel Studios. In 2020, he was cast as Kang the Conqueror, the villain Marvel has designated as the arc villain for Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Essentially, he’ll fill the same role Josh Brolin did as Thanos in the “Infinity Saga.”

To that end Majors debuted as a version of Kang in 2021 in the Disney+ series “Loki.” He played the character again in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and is set to not only show up again in Season 2 of “Loki” but several other appearances including the 4th “Avengers” movie, “The Kang Dynasty.” Marvel has made no public statement about the matter and it’s unknown if the company is has plans to replace him.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.