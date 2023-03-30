Jonathan Majors Releases Texts From Woman in Alleged Assault: ‘This Was Not an Attack’

Jonathan Majors released text messages Thursday indicating that he is not at fault for Saturday’s domestic dispute that led to his arrest.

The three texts, allegedly sent by the woman involved in the incident just hours after Majors’ arrest, claim that “this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the woman wrote in the first text, adding in the third that she “read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately,” and that “the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”

The second text simply read: “I love you.”

Sent from the offices of Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, the texts could not be independently verified by TheWrap, but were meant to reaffirm the stance that the unnamed woman “was the one who used physical force against” Majors, and that she “also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition,” per a statement from Chaudhry.

Read the full text messages below, sent at 6 p.m. and 9:32 p.m. local.

No. 1: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

No. 2: “I love you.”

No. 3: “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

More to come…