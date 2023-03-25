Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC Following Domestic Dispute

Actor Jonathan Majors, who currently stars in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was arrested on Saturday in New York City, accused of domestic dispute.

According to police, the victim, who was not identified, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

NYPD released the following statement to TheWrap: “On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

Reps for the actor told TheWrap, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Not much is known about Majors’ personal life, but he does not appear to be married to the mother of his now 10-year-old daughter, according to a 2020 interview in W magazine.

Majors plays the villain Kang in “Quantumania,” a character who first made his appearance on Marvel’s “Loki” series. In “Creed III,” he plays Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, who goes up against Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed in the ring.

His other films include “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Harder They Fall.” Majors also portrayed young Ken Jones in the ABC miniseries “When We Rise” and Atticus Sampson “Tic” Freeman on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

Earlier this month, he and Jordan were presenters at the 95th Oscars.

