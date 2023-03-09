jonathan majors creed III

Jonathan Majors in "Creed III." (MGM)

Another KO: ‘Creed III’ Gives Major Streaming Boosts to Previous ‘Creed,’ ‘Rocky’ Films | Chart

by | March 9, 2023 @ 11:21 AM

It’s one more example of big box office driving interest for other releases from a franchise

Not only is “Creed III” the top movie in the country, but that box office success is also driving interest in the franchise’s previous films, with both “Creed” and “Creed II” cracking Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, according to viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

“Creed,” the 2015 film that helped reboot the “Rocky” franchise, was the fifth most-streamed movie, while “Creed II,” the sequel that has Adonis Creed duke it out with Ivan Drago’s son, grabbed the ninth spot.

