Another KO: ‘Creed III’ Gives Major Streaming Boosts to Previous ‘Creed,’ ‘Rocky’ Films | Chart

“Creed,” the 2015 film that helped reboot the “Rocky” franchise, was the fifth most-streamed movie, while “Creed II,” the sequel that has Adonis Creed duke it out with Ivan Drago’s son, grabbed the ninth spot.

Not only is “Creed III” the top movie in the country, but that box office success is also driving interest in the franchise’s previous films, with both “Creed” and “Creed II” cracking Whip Media ’s latest movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, according to viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

One key factor in their streaming success: availability. “Creed” and “Creed II” are currently streaming on both HBO Max and Amazon’s Prime Video, giving fans better odds they can watch the movies without having to cough up a couple bucks for a digital rental.

And if you’re wondering, yes, the “Creed” boom has also sparked a renewed interest in the iconic “Rocky” movies. Sly Stallone’s 1976 original, for example, has seen its streaming viewership quadruple in the last week, according to Whip Media’s data, while “Rocky IV” viewership has surged nearly 40% during that same time.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the “Creed” movies make the ranker next week, either. This has become a real trend: Blockbuster movies based on popular IP driving streaming interest in previous movies. This was evident last summer, when 1986’s “Top Gun” became a mainstay of Whip Media’s ranker, thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Jurassic Park,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Toy Story” all enjoyed similar streaming boosts as well.

Netflix was another winner last week. The streaming giant accounted for four of the top 10 streaming movies in the U.S., including “We Have a Ghost,” which claimed bragging rights as the most streamed movie of last weekend. The horror-comedy spearheaded by “Disturbia” co-writer Christopher Landon and starring David Harbour from “Stranger Things” moved up two spots from last week.

And speaking of last week, “M3GAN” continued to pull in big views for Peacock, with the movie only dropping one spot to second place.

Lastly, it’s worth noting Hulu jumped back into the top 10 with “Triangle of Sadness,” the 2022 black comedy that focuses on a celebrity couple aboard a luxury cruise ship.

