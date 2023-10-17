At long last, you’ll be able to watch “Oppenheimer” at home. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster drama will arrive on Digital, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD just in time for the holidays on Nov. 21. The Universal Pictures Home Entertainment release boasts over three hours of bonus features that dive into the making of Nolan’s film, including a featurette on the invention of 65mm black-and-white film stock.

Nolan’s epic opened in July and was an immediate success, going on to gross over $940 million worldwide – a stunning feat for a three-hour drama about the invention of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy drew raves for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, but the entire cast – which includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon – was lauded. “Oppenheimer” is expected to be a major play on the upcoming awards circuit.

The home video release includes over three hours of bonus features – a balm to those who still collect physical media and/or are interested to see just how “Oppenheimer” was made. See the full list of features below.

The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer:

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH – The cast, crew and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing the personal stories that made them passionate about the project’s ambitious design for bridging multiple genres.

THE LUMINARIES – OPPENHEIMER’s all-star cast discusses how they synthesize the script’s dramatic narrative with the real lives of historical figures to embody their complex characters.

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT – To visualize Oppenheimer’s ability to see different dimensions and to recreate the historic Trinity test, filmmakers developed unique techniques to craft stunning effects without using CGI.

THE DEVIL OF DETAILS – A look at how production designer Ruth De Jong and team recreated the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets and painstaking attention to authenticity.

WALKING A MILE – Costume and makeup craftspeople populate OPPENHEIMER’s immersive environments with iconic figures by utilizing thousands of pieces of clothing and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.

CAN YOU HEAR MUSIC? – Working closely with Christopher Nolan, Ludwig Göransson composes a deeply personal, historically expansive score ranging from the organic to the alien to accompany the visual landscape.

WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE – Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision creates camaraderie that drives his talented crew to continue breaking new ground in filmmaking.

Trailers

Innovations in Film: 65mm Black-and-White Film in Oppenheimer – FotoKem opens the door to its film labs, where new technologies are invented for using color and black & white 65mm film to visualize “Oppenheimer’s” dual timelines while pushing the format further forward.

Meet the Press Q&A Panel: Oppenheimer – Chuck Todd moderates a conversation where Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason and Dr. Carlo Rovelli reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns “Oppenheimer” illustrates onscreen.

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb – Explore how one man’s relentless drive and invention of the atomic bomb changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria.