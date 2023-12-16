2023 Daytime Emmy Awards – The Complete Winners List

“General Hospital” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” were the big winners at the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were handed out on Friday night in Los Angeles. Veteran daytime-drama actress Susan Lucci, once famous for being nominated for a Daytime Emmy 19 times before she finally won, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“General Hospital” was named Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and also won awards for its directing and for actors Sonya Eddy (who received her award posthumously), Robert Gossett, Eden McCoy and former “Wonder Years” star Alley Mills.

The other two daytime acting awards went to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Thorsten Kaye from “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Kaye won his first Emmy in his seventh nomination.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, while Clarkson won in the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host category.

“Entertainment Tonight” was named Outstanding Entertainment News Series.

The show took place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles and included a performance by Jennifer Nettles.

Additional Daytime Emmy Awards in the creative arts categories will be handed out on Saturday, as will the Children & Family Emmys Creative Arts Awards. The Children & Family Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday.

Read on for the full winners list.

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: “General Hospital” (ABC)

Executive Producer: Frank Valentini

Supervising Producers: Michelle Henry, Mary Kelly Weir

Senior Producer: Jennifer Whittaker-Brogdon

Coordinating Producer: Jeffrey Sierks

Producer: Nneka Garland

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

Executive Producers: Kelly Clarkson, Alex Duda, Kareen Gunning

Co-Executive Producer: Kevin Burke

Consulting Producer: Jordan Watland

Senior Supervising Producer: Nik Robinson

Supervising Producers: Austin Mills, Chris Lamson, Gina Sprehe

Coordinating Producers: Eric Feder, Jason Halbert, Kevin Hurley

Senior Producers: Karl Newton, Ashley Reynolds, Craig Tomashoff

Producers: Megan Barry, Jeanne-Marie Bremer, Courtney Jackson,

Caesar Rivera, Dan Sterchele

Talent Producers: Dave Hettrick, Bob Read

Segment Producers: Michelle Barnard, Brandon Harris, Bryce McLeay, Jasmine Stephen, Jessica Wenck

Executive In Charge of Production: Jonna Walsh

Line Producers: Tegan Kinane, Arnold Ross

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES: “Entertainment Tonight” (SYNDICATED)

Executive Producer: Erin Johnson

Co-Executive Producers: Leslie Kawaguchi, Whitney Nevill-Wallace

Senior Supervising Producers: Scott Barton, Mylin Watkins

Supervising Producers: Donna Barns, Spencer Bergen, Claudia Cagan, Tricia Durrant, Shannon Duston, Jessica Fletcher, Carolyn Greenspan, Rande Iaboni, Joseph Jerome, Linda Kim, Emily Lefkowitz, Rachel Maresca, Steve Noble, Amy Purnell Silberman, Andy Reyes, Brice Sander, Rachel Stern, Jama Suchomel, Kelsey Tlush, Ben Wallace, Parker West

Senior Producers: Felidette Blasucci, Ron Glines, Daniel Henry

Coordinating Producers: Deidre Behar, Paola Casanova, Ash Crossan, Jasmin Knox, Ashley Seto

Producers: Kevin Gershan, Marina Knapp, Heidi Ortlip

Senior Field Producer: Michael De Lazzer

Senior News Producer: Brenda Rodriguez

Segment Producers: Andrew Bartlett, Alexandra Blair, Andre Bonilla, Andy Buccat, Melissa Buckley, Patrick Chapman, Leon Coleman, Simone Corbett,

Lawrence Dechant, Karlo Gharabegian, Larry Haro, Elizabeth Mortham,

Marcus Mulick, Darla Murray, Michael Novitz, Christopher Perez,

Robert Phillips, Michael Probert, Dan Schanks, Sean Skinder,

Carly Sloane, Nikki Snook, Michael Trahan, Christopher Wiard

Hosts: Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Correspondents: Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi,

Rachel Smith, Lauren Zima

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR: Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS: Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson

“General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

“General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIE: Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

“General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: Alley Mills as Heather Webber

“General Hospital” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST: Kelly Clarkson

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Head Writer: Josh Griffith

Associate Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall

Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Michael Conforti,

Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Simone Hawthorne, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: “General Hospital” (ABC)

Directors: Tina Keller, Robert Markham, Allison Reames Smith,

Gary Tomlin, Frank Valentini, Denise Van Cleave, Phideaux Xavier

Associate Directors: Teresa Cicala, Jillian Dedote, Peter Fillmore, Paul Glass,

Marika Kushel, Dave MacLeod, Christine Magarian Ucar

Production Associates: Nate Hapke, Kelli Kuschman

Stage Managers: Kyle Bell, Craig McManus