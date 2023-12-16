The Competition is Coming for Nvidia

Available to WrapPRO members

After a long, largely unimpeded run, the chipmakers’s challenge has finally arrived.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology

It’s about to get hot in Nvidia’s kitchen. All year, competitors watched as the chipmaker added hundreds of billions in market cap and became AI operators’ go-to technology. They saw startups scrambling to rent time on its H100 chips, VCs buying thousands of them, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang go from relative unknown to tech icon in a blink. Here comes their response.

After ceding much of the early generative AI boom to Nvidia, these competitors are releasing — and proving the value of — chips that can run large language models in a similar fashion. Tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are designing their own AI chips and training models on them.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.