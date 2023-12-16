The Competition is Coming for Nvidia

It’s about to get hot in Nvidia’s kitchen. All year, competitors watched as the chipmaker added hundreds of billions in market cap and became AI operators’ go-to technology. They saw startups scrambling to rent time on its H100 chips, VCs buying thousands of them, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang go from relative unknown to tech icon in a blink. Here comes their response.

After ceding much of the early generative AI boom to Nvidia, these competitors are releasing — and proving the value of — chips that can run large language models in a similar fashion. Tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are designing their own AI chips and training models on them.