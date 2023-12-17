Children & Family Creative Arts Emmys: Complete List of Winners

Disney led the Children & Family Creative Arts Emmys, which were handed out on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The studio easily outpaced all other platforms with 13 wins, 10 for Disney+ and three for the Disney Channel. It garnered multiple wins for programs like “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and “Baymax!”

Other programs with multiple wins included Netflix’s “Lost Ollie,” which led all shows with five wins, and HBO Max’s “Sesame Street.”

Netflix was second to Disney in wins with nine, while Nickelodeon had five and Apple TV+ had three.

The ceremony gave out awards in more than 30 categories covering directing, writing, music and below-the-line crafts for children’s and family programming. An additional ceremony on Sunday will cover the rest of the Children & Family Emmys’ 54 categories.

In the writing categories, Emmys went to “Sesame Street,” “Life by Ella” and “Baymax.” Directing awards were given to “The Tiny Chef Show,” “Lost Ollie” and “The Cuphead Show.”

Baobab Studios’ “Galactic Catch’ won the award for Outstanding Interactive Media, while Nickelodeon won for promotional announcements.

With more than 50 categories, the Children & Family Creative Arts Emmys is the largest awards show overseen by NATAS, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. (The Primetime Emmys, the best known of the many Emmy ceremonies, is produced by a the Television Academy, a different organization also known as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, or ATAS.)

The ceremony took place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. It was the third of four different Emmy shows that took place in a weekend marathon between Friday and Sunday. The string began with the Daytime Emmys on Friday evening, followed by the Daytime Creative and Lifestyle Awards on Saturday afternoon. The Children & Family Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday evening.

The full list of winners:

Outstanding Interactive Media: “Galactic Catch” (Baobab Studios)

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Nickelodeon Brand Campaign – “Quartet,” “Car,” “We Make Fun” (Nickelodeon)

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Program: “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Writing for a Young Teen Program: “Life by Ella” (Apple TV+)

Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Program: “Baymax!” (Disney+)

Directing for a Single Camera Live Action Program: “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Directing for a Preschool Animated Program: “The Tiny Chef Show” (Nickelodeon)

Directing for an Animated Program: “The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix)

Voice Directing for an Animated Series: “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney+)

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program: “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program: “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)

Original Song for a Preschool Program: “One Sacred Thing” from “Jam Van” (YouTube)

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program: “Finally Free” from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney+)

Main Title: “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program: “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

Cinematography for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program: “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program: “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Editing for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program: “Nick News” (Nickelodeon)

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program: “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

Editing for an Animated Program: “Baymax!” (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program: “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Nickelodeon)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program: “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program: “I Am Groot” (Disney+)

Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts: “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Visual Effects for a Live Action Program: (TIE) “Jane” (Apple TV+), “Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Casting for a Live Action Program: “Best Foot Forward” (Apple TV+)

Casting for an Animated Program: “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)

Costume Design/Styling: “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)

Hairstyling and Makeup: “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)

Puppet Design and Styling: “Sesame Street” (HBO )

Stunt Coordination: “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)

Choreography: “Monster High: The Movie” (Nickelodeon)