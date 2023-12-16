The winners of the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts and Lifestyle categories were announced Saturday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). It’s one of several sets of Daytime Emmy Awards being handed out this weekend — the first set was handed out Friday night.

Journalist Connie Chung was on hand to present the Lifetime Achievement Honor to her husband, talk show host Maury Povich. Chung also paid tribute to Barbara Walters at the beginning of the In Memoriam segment of the show. She said, “Barbara Walters revolutionized the face of Daytime television with her groundbreaking show ‘The View.’ Barbara was the creator, the producer, the star – the engine behind it.”

“And this was on top of her pioneering career in news and interviews. She was the icon who paved the way for all women in television news, especially me,” Chung continued. “She mom’d me. And although they would never admit it, she taught the men a thing or two, I can’t fathom she is gone. We remember her and all the others who passed, for their contributions to television.”

“José Andrés and Family in Spain” from Discovery+ won the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Culinary Series.”

The syndicated series “The People’s Court” was awarded the Emmy for “Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program,” while “Wild Babies” from Netflix took home the award for “Outstanding Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program.”

The award for “Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program” went to Netflix’s “Instant Dream Home,” which is produced by Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Sue Langham, David Metzler, Courtney Sanders, and George Verschoor.

“Eat This With Yara” from AJ+ won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program. The award for “Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program” went to “Variety Power of Women: Changemakers” from Lifetime.

“Italy Made With Love” from PBS took home the award for Outstanding Educational and Informational Program, and YouTube Original “Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism” won Outstanding Daytime Special.

Read on for the full winners list below.

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

José Andrés and Family in Spain (Discovery+)

Executive Producers

José Andrés, Gretchen Eisele, Nicola Moody, Jane Root, Lynn Sadofsky,

Richard Wolffe

Co-Executive Producer

Anuar Arroyo

Senior Producers

Ginita Jimenez, Laia Niubò

Producers

Leticia Meruvia, Amy Rosenbaum, Peter Standring

Line Producers

Sian Atkinson, Uschi Teh

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

Executive Producers

Stu Billett, David Scott

Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Kopp

Supervising Producers

Michele Eppolito, Philip Vandervort

Producers

Lauren Ahmadi, Lori Mooney, Theresa Milana, Kristi Nizzo, Kathryn Posch

Segment Producers

Giulia Milana, Gabby Snell

Line Producer

Rob Cahoon

Host

Judge Marilyn Milian

Co-Hosts

Harvey Levin, Doug Llewelyn, Douglas McIntosh, Judge John Schlesinger



OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Wild Babies (Netflix)

Executive Producers

Charlotte Crosse, Stephen Dunleavy

Producers

Gemma Brandt, Sally Cryer

Series Producer

Beth Brooks

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Instant Dream Home (Netflix)

Executive Producers

Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Sue Langham,

David Metzler, Courtney Sanders, George Verschoor

Co-Executive Producers

Brenda Decesare, Jenifer Faison, Michelle Myers

Supervising Producers

Brooke Drogmund, Mary Grace Higgs

Segment Producer

Kendra Howard

Line Producers

Lisa Bilek, Mike Evans

Field Producer

Brian Gonzalez

Consulting Producer

Tony Sam

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Eat This With Yara (AJ+)

Executive Producer

Shadi Rahimi

Senior Producer/Host

Yara Elmjouie

Producers

Adrienne Blaine, Rich Cooper



OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers (Lifetime)

Executive Producers

Annie Allen, Brie Bryant, Shura Davison, Chet Fenster,

Richard Foster, Dea Lawrence, John Ross, Kristy Sabat,

Sharon Scott, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Amy Winter

Supervising Producer

Pat Nugent

Producers

Jordan Mancuso, Dayna Wolpa

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND

INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Italy Made with Love (PBS)

Executive Producers

Patrick Greene, Marie Guinto, Jerry Liwanag

Co-Executive Producer

Francis Ramirez-O’Shea

Producer

Francesca Pedrazza Gorlero

Consulting Producers

John Cullum, David S. Falcone, David Konschnik



OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism (YouTube Originals)

Executive Producers

Philip Byron, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson,

LeBron James, Joel Relampagos

Co-Executive Producers

Camille Maratchi, Courtney Whitaker

Supervising Producers

Scott Brofman, Lauren Vrazilek

Producers

Chelsea Allen, Sandra Siso Gauches

Line Producers

Kevin Goddard, Rob Jackson, Cherisse McKenzie, Heather Sokolow

Consulting Producer

Todd Shotz

Hosts

Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher, Idina Menzel

Talent Producers

Jordana Kalmanowitz, Stephanie Pepper, Ashley Posimato, Jen Proctor

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Condé Nast / Bon Apetit)

Executive Producers

Justin V. Barocas, Julie Burns Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Producers

Dani Dufresne, Derek Evans, Carlos Naude, Scott Nelson

Director

Abby Fuller

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

“Drew’s Got the Beat”

Senior Producer

Donna Baker

Associate Producer

Melinda Abbot

Creative Director

Shannon Mattaro

Director

Ric Serena

Editor

Karl Jacobsen

Graphic Artist

Dena McFadyen

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Justin Sutherland

Taste the Culture (tbs I TNT I truTV)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Mike Corey

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)



OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Writers

David Fowler, James Honeyborne, Jeff Turner

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Home (Apple TV+)

Directors

Katy Chevigny, Lebogang Rasethaba

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Director

Joe Terry

Associate Director

Diana Horn

Stage Managers

Callan Chapman, Chris Hines, Ran Lowe



OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Home (Apple TV+)

Composers

Christopher Bear, BJ Burton, Garron Chang, Demián Gálvez,

Amanda Jones, Camilo Lara, Aska Matsumiya,

Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Cali Wang, Adrian Younge



OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

American Anthems (PBS)

“Life is Sweet”

Composers & Lyricists

Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Lighting Designer

Darren Langer



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Technical Director

Tom Henson

Camera Operators

Dean Andersen, Ralph Bolton, Drew Jansen, Dick Mort,

Richard Pitpit, Eric Taylor

Video Control

Wade Bobbitt

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Camera

Russell Clark, Samuel Ellis, James Frystak, Maxwel Hohn, Matthew Hood,

Kieran O’Donovan, Dave Pearson, Adam Ravetech, Robin Smith, Darren West

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Editors

Erin Cumming, Jacob Parish, Steve Phillips, Jeanne Slater



OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Supervising Editor

Jen Woodhouse

Editors

Esteban Argüello,Colin Hargraves, Tiffany Risucci,

Aaron Paul Rogers, Jennifer Roth, Lori Szybist, Simon Tondeur, Bryn Vytlacil

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Production Mixer

Jim Slanger

Monitor Mixer

Bob Lewis

Front of House Mixer

Eddie Marquez

Music Mixer

Robert Venable

Pre-Production Mixers

Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman,

Kevin Shannon, Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville

Pre-Production Music Mixer

Rachel Orscher



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)

Sound Supervisors

Jonny Crew, Kate Hopkins

Re-Recording Mixers

Ben Peace, Hannah Gregory

Music Scoring Mixer

Tyson Lozensky

Sound Editors

Nicholas Allan, Tom Mercer, Luke O’Connell, Owen Peters

Music Editor

Harsha Thangirala

Foley Artists

Paul Ackerman, Rory Joseph

Foley Editor

Ellie Bowler

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Designer

Jeremy Samples

OUTSTANDING CASTING

General Hospital (ABC)

Casting Director

Mark Teschner

Associate Casting Director

Lisa Booth



OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The View (ABC)

Art Director

Mark Erbaugh

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Costume Designer

Jeresa Featherstone

Wardrobe Supervisors

Renee V. Brunson, Anabel Shuckhart

Costume Stylists

Shirin Enayati, Tayo Fajemisin, Lucy Flores, Ross Fuentes,

Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Hairstylist

Neeko Abriol

Makeup Artists

Steven Aturo, Leann Hirsh