The winners of the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards Creative Arts and Lifestyle categories were announced Saturday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). It’s one of several sets of Daytime Emmy Awards being handed out this weekend — the first set was handed out Friday night.
Journalist Connie Chung was on hand to present the Lifetime Achievement Honor to her husband, talk show host Maury Povich. Chung also paid tribute to Barbara Walters at the beginning of the In Memoriam segment of the show. She said, “Barbara Walters revolutionized the face of Daytime television with her groundbreaking show ‘The View.’ Barbara was the creator, the producer, the star – the engine behind it.”
“And this was on top of her pioneering career in news and interviews. She was the icon who paved the way for all women in television news, especially me,” Chung continued. “She mom’d me. And although they would never admit it, she taught the men a thing or two, I can’t fathom she is gone. We remember her and all the others who passed, for their contributions to television.”
“José Andrés and Family in Spain” from Discovery+ won the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Culinary Series.”
The syndicated series “The People’s Court” was awarded the Emmy for “Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program,” while “Wild Babies” from Netflix took home the award for “Outstanding Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program.”
The award for “Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program” went to Netflix’s “Instant Dream Home,” which is produced by Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Sue Langham, David Metzler, Courtney Sanders, and George Verschoor.
“Eat This With Yara” from AJ+ won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program. The award for “Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program” went to “Variety Power of Women: Changemakers” from Lifetime.
“Italy Made With Love” from PBS took home the award for Outstanding Educational and Informational Program, and YouTube Original “Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism” won Outstanding Daytime Special.
Read on for the full winners list below.
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
José Andrés and Family in Spain (Discovery+)
Executive Producers
José Andrés, Gretchen Eisele, Nicola Moody, Jane Root, Lynn Sadofsky,
Richard Wolffe
Co-Executive Producer
Anuar Arroyo
Senior Producers
Ginita Jimenez, Laia Niubò
Producers
Leticia Meruvia, Amy Rosenbaum, Peter Standring
Line Producers
Sian Atkinson, Uschi Teh
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
Executive Producers
Stu Billett, David Scott
Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Kopp
Supervising Producers
Michele Eppolito, Philip Vandervort
Producers
Lauren Ahmadi, Lori Mooney, Theresa Milana, Kristi Nizzo, Kathryn Posch
Segment Producers
Giulia Milana, Gabby Snell
Line Producer
Rob Cahoon
Host
Judge Marilyn Milian
Co-Hosts
Harvey Levin, Doug Llewelyn, Douglas McIntosh, Judge John Schlesinger
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Wild Babies (Netflix)
Executive Producers
Charlotte Crosse, Stephen Dunleavy
Producers
Gemma Brandt, Sally Cryer
Series Producer
Beth Brooks
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Instant Dream Home (Netflix)
Executive Producers
Bob Asher, Jon Beyer, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Sue Langham,
David Metzler, Courtney Sanders, George Verschoor
Co-Executive Producers
Brenda Decesare, Jenifer Faison, Michelle Myers
Supervising Producers
Brooke Drogmund, Mary Grace Higgs
Segment Producer
Kendra Howard
Line Producers
Lisa Bilek, Mike Evans
Field Producer
Brian Gonzalez
Consulting Producer
Tony Sam
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Eat This With Yara (AJ+)
Executive Producer
Shadi Rahimi
Senior Producer/Host
Yara Elmjouie
Producers
Adrienne Blaine, Rich Cooper
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Variety Power of Women: Changemakers (Lifetime)
Executive Producers
Annie Allen, Brie Bryant, Shura Davison, Chet Fenster,
Richard Foster, Dea Lawrence, John Ross, Kristy Sabat,
Sharon Scott, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Amy Winter
Supervising Producer
Pat Nugent
Producers
Jordan Mancuso, Dayna Wolpa
OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL AND
INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
Italy Made with Love (PBS)
Executive Producers
Patrick Greene, Marie Guinto, Jerry Liwanag
Co-Executive Producer
Francis Ramirez-O’Shea
Producer
Francesca Pedrazza Gorlero
Consulting Producers
John Cullum, David S. Falcone, David Konschnik
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Antisemitism (YouTube Originals)
Executive Producers
Philip Byron, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson,
LeBron James, Joel Relampagos
Co-Executive Producers
Camille Maratchi, Courtney Whitaker
Supervising Producers
Scott Brofman, Lauren Vrazilek
Producers
Chelsea Allen, Sandra Siso Gauches
Line Producers
Kevin Goddard, Rob Jackson, Cherisse McKenzie, Heather Sokolow
Consulting Producer
Todd Shotz
Hosts
Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher, Idina Menzel
Talent Producers
Jordana Kalmanowitz, Stephanie Pepper, Ashley Posimato, Jen Proctor
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Condé Nast / Bon Apetit)
Executive Producers
Justin V. Barocas, Julie Burns Chef Marcus Samuelsson
Producers
Dani Dufresne, Derek Evans, Carlos Naude, Scott Nelson
Director
Abby Fuller
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
“Drew’s Got the Beat”
Senior Producer
Donna Baker
Associate Producer
Melinda Abbot
Creative Director
Shannon Mattaro
Director
Ric Serena
Editor
Karl Jacobsen
Graphic Artist
Dena McFadyen
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Justin Sutherland
Taste the Culture (tbs I TNT I truTV)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Mike Corey
Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Writers
David Fowler, James Honeyborne, Jeff Turner
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Home (Apple TV+)
Directors
Katy Chevigny, Lebogang Rasethaba
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Director
Joe Terry
Associate Director
Diana Horn
Stage Managers
Callan Chapman, Chris Hines, Ran Lowe
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
Home (Apple TV+)
Composers
Christopher Bear, BJ Burton, Garron Chang, Demián Gálvez,
Amanda Jones, Camilo Lara, Aska Matsumiya,
Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Cali Wang, Adrian Younge
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
American Anthems (PBS)
“Life is Sweet”
Composers & Lyricists
Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Lighting Designer
Darren Langer
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Technical Director
Tom Henson
Camera Operators
Dean Andersen, Ralph Bolton, Drew Jansen, Dick Mort,
Richard Pitpit, Eric Taylor
Video Control
Wade Bobbitt
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Camera
Russell Clark, Samuel Ellis, James Frystak, Maxwel Hohn, Matthew Hood,
Kieran O’Donovan, Dave Pearson, Adam Ravetech, Robin Smith, Darren West
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Editors
Erin Cumming, Jacob Parish, Steve Phillips, Jeanne Slater
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
The Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Supervising Editor
Jen Woodhouse
Editors
Esteban Argüello,Colin Hargraves, Tiffany Risucci,
Aaron Paul Rogers, Jennifer Roth, Lori Szybist, Simon Tondeur, Bryn Vytlacil
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Production Mixer
Jim Slanger
Monitor Mixer
Bob Lewis
Front of House Mixer
Eddie Marquez
Music Mixer
Robert Venable
Pre-Production Mixers
Danny Cruz, Jeff Hickman,
Kevin Shannon, Jennifer Vannoy-Rounsaville
Pre-Production Music Mixer
Rachel Orscher
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Sound Supervisors
Jonny Crew, Kate Hopkins
Re-Recording Mixers
Ben Peace, Hannah Gregory
Music Scoring Mixer
Tyson Lozensky
Sound Editors
Nicholas Allan, Tom Mercer, Luke O’Connell, Owen Peters
Music Editor
Harsha Thangirala
Foley Artists
Paul Ackerman, Rory Joseph
Foley Editor
Ellie Bowler
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
Designer
Jeremy Samples
OUTSTANDING CASTING
General Hospital (ABC)
Casting Director
Mark Teschner
Associate Casting Director
Lisa Booth
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The View (ABC)
Art Director
Mark Erbaugh
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Costume Designer
Jeresa Featherstone
Wardrobe Supervisors
Renee V. Brunson, Anabel Shuckhart
Costume Stylists
Shirin Enayati, Tayo Fajemisin, Lucy Flores, Ross Fuentes,
Jennifer Johns, Patrice Johnson, Gail Mosley, Angelo Santos
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Hairstylist
Neeko Abriol
Makeup Artists
Steven Aturo, Leann Hirsh
