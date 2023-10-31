Kelly Clarkson brought real Halloween spirit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday when she performed a rendition of singer Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” … while dressed as a vampire.

In the latest segment of the talk show’s “Kellyoke,” Clarkson belted out Rodrigo’s track from her 2023 album “Guts.”

“I used to think I was smart, but you made me look so naive,” The three-time Grammy award-winner sang. “The way you sold me for parts, as you sunk your teeth into me. Oh, blood sucker, dream crasher, bleedin’ me dry like a damn vampire.” Which are of course the song’s lyrics but they have particularly more specificity today (because, like we said, Halloween).

While on stage, Clarkson was decked out in a black, long-sleeve Morticia-like dress, wearing black-painted nails, black-lined and red-covered lips, with fake blood drops falling from her eyes. Even her live pianist matched her swag with makeup that created a sunken eye look on top of his ghostly white foundation. The entire stage featured a spooky design that seemed to give the essence of a haunted house.

The segment lasted a little over two minutes, and Clarkson was greeted with a round of applause from the audience after the performance was over. Watch the full performance above.