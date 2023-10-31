Kelly Clarkson Covers Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ – While Dressed as a Vampire (Video)

The host channels the spirit of Halloween during her talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment

Kelly Clarkson brought real Halloween spirit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday when she performed a rendition of singer Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” … while dressed as a vampire.

In the latest segment of the talk show’s “Kellyoke,” Clarkson belted out Rodrigo’s track from her 2023 album “Guts.”

“I used to think I was smart, but you made me look so naive,” The three-time Grammy award-winner sang. “The way you sold me for parts, as you sunk your teeth into me. Oh, blood sucker, dream crasher, bleedin’ me dry like a damn vampire.” Which are of course the song’s lyrics but they have particularly more specificity today (because, like we said, Halloween).

While on stage, Clarkson was decked out in a black, long-sleeve Morticia-like dress, wearing black-painted nails, black-lined and red-covered lips, with fake blood drops falling from her eyes. Even her live pianist matched her swag with makeup that created a sunken eye look on top of his ghostly white foundation. The entire stage featured a spooky design that seemed to give the essence of a haunted house.

The segment lasted a little over two minutes, and Clarkson was greeted with a round of applause from the audience after the performance was over. Watch the full performance above.

