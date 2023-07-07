“The Bear” served up a sizzling Season 2, following the chaos of transforming the sandwich shop into a classy restaurant, with some special guest stars and cameos adding their own special flavor along the way.
Many of the surprise actors and actresses added context to Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) past, whether it be his friend pastry chef Luca (Will Poulter) or multiple family members like his mother Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), brother Mike (Jon Bernthal), Uncle Lee (Bob Odenkirk) or Cousin Michelle (Sarah Paulson).
We also see Carmy take a stab at love this season with Molly Gordon’s Claire. Richie’s ex-wife Tiffany shines a lovely light on the stubborn but deep-down-caring brother to Carmy, and John Mulaney brings out a certain side of the Bertazzo family as Michelle’s husband Stevie.
“The Bear” also had a few guest stars in Season 1 -- including Molly Ringwald as leader of the AI-Anon group Carmy attends and Joel McHale as the intense chef that pressured Carmy day-in and day-out in his job before taking over “The Beef" -- but Season 2 elevated the game.
Read on to meet all the guest stars in “The Bear” and more about their characters in Season 2: