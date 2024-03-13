Ayo Edebiri will direct an episode of “The Bear” for Season 3.

The “Bottoms” star revealed the news in a Vogue profile out Tuesday.

“The first time I met Chris [Storer], I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, ‘Mind your business, bro,’” she said. “But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.’ And I was like, Oh, OK. Yeah. I think I want to do this.”

Fresh off her recent sweep — Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG Award — for playing chef Sydney Adamu in the FX on Hulu series, Edebiri will head into production for Season 3 along with her award-winning costars Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The actress also had to drop out of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” because the film’s production schedule didn’t line up with Season 3 of “The Bear.” Edebiri also just hosted “Saturday Night Live” in February with musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

Following the resurgence of comments about Lopez’s career, the two stars have moved past the awkward moment after working together on the comedy show last month.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said of Edebiri’s apology on Feb. 3. “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f–king sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

Edebiri also mentioned at the beginning of the Vogue piece that she visited Berlin with Paul Mescal, who previously mentioned wanting to make a rom-com with Edebiri, and Fred Hechinger after they wrapped “Gladiator II,” as well as Jeremy O. Harris and Michael Seater.

“We’re walking around with Mr. ‘Normal People’ and the guy from ‘White Lotus,’ and the person who got stopped the most was Ayo,” Harris told Vogue. “People would be like: ‘Yes, Chef! Yes, Chef!’ And that’s when I knew … It was that moment.”