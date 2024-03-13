Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig to Host ‘SNL’ in April

Fresh off his buzzy “I’m Just Ken” performance at Sunday’s Oscars, Ryan Gosling is set to host an upcoming episode of “SNL” in April.

The “Barbie” star will host the NBC late night show for the third time on April 13, ahead of the release of his upcoming film “The Fall Guy” on May 3. Gosling will be joined by musical guest Chris Stapleton, who will perform on “SNL” for the third time as well.

“SNL” alum Kristen Wiig will also return to Studio 8H on April 6, marking her fifth time hosting. Raye will serve as the episode’s musical guest as the “Escapism” singer makes her “SNL” debut.

Gosling and Wiig’s installments will follow the March 30 episode, which will feature Ramy Youssef’s “SNL” hosting debut. Travis Scott will take the stage alongside Youssef as musical guest on the show for the second time.

“SNL” kicked off 2024 with “Saltburn” and “Priscilla” star Jacob Elordi making his hosting debut alongside “Mean Girls” star Reneé Rapp, who performed on “SNL” for the first time.

“Madame Web” star Dakota Johnson then hosted the second show of the year alongside Justin Timberlake, which marked the pop star’s fifth solo musical guest appearance. Ayo Edebiri, who swept awards season for her performance as Sydney on “The Bear,” also hosted in February with musical guest Jennifer Lopez. Additional hosts this spring included Sydney Sweeney, who was joined by Kacey Musgraves, as well as Josh Brolin, who took the stage alongside Ariana Grande.

Also hosting in February was Shane Gillis, the comedian who was fired from “SNL” after racist jokes of his resurfaced in 2019.

“SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET, and also streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Every previous season of “SNL” is available to stream on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, and is produced in association with Broadway Video.