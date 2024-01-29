‘Thunderbolts’ Adds Geraldine Viswanathan, Replacing Ayo Edebiri

Geraldine Viswanathan has signed on for a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Thunderbolts” film, taking over the part originally meant for Ayo Edebiri, TheWrap has learned.

“The Bear” star and Emmy winner departed the project due to scheduling conflicts stemming from production delays caused by last year’s industry-wide strikes, according to insiders with knowledge of the development.

Viswanathan joins the ensemble cast announced at Disney’s D23 event, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko. Lewis Pullman is also recently in talks to join the film in place of Steven Yeun, who similarly had to exit because of scheduling issues.

The plot for the tentpole remains tightly under wraps, but the “Thunderbolts” comics center on a team of villains carrying out missions for the government. With Jake Schreier directing and Marvel boss Kevin Feige producing, the film is slated for release on July 25, 2025.

Viswanathan has seen her star rise following her breakout in Universal’s comedy “Blockers.” She most recently starred on the TBS series “Miracle Workers” and has several high-profile projects lined up, including Ethan Coen’s “Drive Away Dolls” and the Will Ferrell/Reese Witherspoon comedy “You’re Cordially Invited” at Amazon.

Viswanathan is repped by WME.

Marvel Studios had no comment on the casting.

Deadline first reported the news.