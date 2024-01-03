Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Loses Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun will not be joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film “Thunderbolts,” which will focus on a team of antiheroes, according to insiders with knowledge.

Earlier last year, Yeun had been in talks to join the film, however Marvel Studios never officially confirmed his casting on the project.

The film currently has Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kyrylenko as Taskmaster. This ensemble cast was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022.

Like many other major studio projects, work on the Marvel antihero film was disrupted by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that created chaos across Hollywood. Originally, “Thunderbolts” had been slated for a July 2024 release.

However, as a result of the production troubles stemming from the strikes, the film has now been pushed back substantially to a planned premiere date of July 25, 2025.

The plot of the film involves this group of standout villains from different storylines getting tasked with government missions.

Jake Schreier is set to direct the film with a script from “Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

Next up, Yeun will reunite with filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, for whom he starred in “Okja,” on the sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17” from Warner Bros.