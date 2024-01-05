‘American Born Chinese’ Canceled After One Season at Disney+

‘American Born Chinese’ has been canceled at Disney+ after one season.

An individual with knowledge of the decision-making told TheWrap that the show’s viewership did not justify a second season (Disney+ does not release viewership data). The person added that producers from Disney’s 20th Television plan to shop the series.

The comedy series, which premiered in May and is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, tells the story of tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life.

When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The show is a genre-hopping action-comedy that explores issues of identity, culture and family.

“American Born Chinese” was executive produced by Yang, director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer and showrunner Kelvin Yu. Other executive producers included Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, and Asher Goldstein

The cast of the series includes Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Ke Huy Quan, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu.