7 Most Shocking Moments From ABC’s ‘Golden Wedding’

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner officially tied the knot with his final rose pick, Theresa Nist, Thursday, and the live broadcast of the couple’s nuptials certainly threw “Bachelor” Nation some curveballs.

The biggest shocker was certainly Brayden Bower’s surprise proposal to “The Bachelor” alum Christina Mandrell, days ahead of the pair moving in together and just over a month after they revealed their relationship to the world.

Wedding bells are also ringing for former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko, as the pair shared they plans to get married in fall 2025.

Still, as the women from the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor” showed up to celebrate the couple — including officiant Susan Noles, golden carpet correspondent Kathy Swarts, guests Faith Martin, Joan Vassos and Sandra Mason, among others — the ladies kept the shenanigans going, leading to several entertaining moments.

A handful of “Bachelor” Nation royalty were also in attendance, including former “Bachelorettes” Rachel Recchia and Michelle Young, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Trista and Ryan Sutter, upcoming “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Check out the seven most shocking moments from Thursday’s “Golden Wedding.”

Jesse Palmer revealed he almost didn’t make it to the wedding

Franchise host Jesse Palmer started out the two-hour special by admitting he almost wasn’t able to attend the “Golden Wedding” because his wife, Emely Fardo, is days away from giving birth to their first child.

He sent his best wishes to his wife, urging her to “please call me if you need anything!”

Palmer later updated audiences ahead of the ceremony that there’s been “no movement” on the baby front.

Runner-up Leslie Fhima showed up after health scare to support “love”

Leslie Fhima, the finalist whose sad goodbye with Turner was featured in a heated breakup during the Nov. 30 finale, was among the “Golden” women in attendance at the wedding, despite having a health scare that prompted her to celebrate her 65th birthday in the hospital.

“At our age we have to celebrate love,” Fhima told Swarts on the golden carpet. “I was very good friends with Theresa — We supported each other throughout the whole time in the house — I’m so happy for her and Gerry. I’m here to support love in any way.”

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell Got Engaged

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 alum Brayden Bowers seized the perfect opportunity to propose to his girlfriend and “Bachelor” alum Christina Mandrell.

After revealing the couple would soon be moving in with each other and that Bowers would be moving to Tennessee over the weekend, he caught Mandrell by surprise by getting down on one knee, telling Mandrell, “for the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically and I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

“So Christina Mandrell,” Bowers said, before Mandrel immediately shouted “yes!” before he could finish, exclaiming, “this is why we got our nails done?!”

Sandra Mason Brought a Cheeky Date

Ahead of the ceremony, “Golden Bachelor” contestant Sandra Mason introduced her date for the evening as Chippendales dancer Shyllon Melatti. The pair first met at Nist’s bachelorette party, during which Susan hired several dancers to entertain the bride.

“This is Shyllon. He’s my escort today,” Mason told Palmer. “His name is a misnomer because he’s not shy.”

Mason then noted that Melatti brought his “six roommates” to the wedding, pointing to his abs.

Officiant Susan Noles Had a Ring Snafu

After Turner and Nist shared their heartwarming vows with one another, there was a longer pause before Noles pronounced the couple “husband and wife” due to a ring snafu as Nist’s grandson, Henry, presented the rings.

“Are you guys trying to trick me?” Noles said, half-jokingly, before eventually fishing out the rings and dubbing the couple as officially married.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko Gave an Update on Their Upcoming Wedding

After getting engaged on “The Bachelorette” Season 20, Lawson and Olubeko revealed following the ceremony that they would be getting married in Fall 2025.

Joan Vassos Caught the Bouquet

There might be a second chance for “Golden Bachelor” contestant Joan Vassos after all, as she caught Theresa’s bouquet along with other pieces that were taken by other Season 1 contestants.

“The Golden Wedding” will be available to stream Friday, Jan. 5, on Hulu.