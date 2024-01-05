‘Bachelor’ Royalty Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell Get Engaged at ‘Golden Wedding’

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum popped the question during the live ABC broadcast of the ceremony

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers at "The Golden Wedding." (ABC/James Clark)

“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist weren’t the only ones to get a happy ending during Thursday’s “Golden Wedding.”

Brayden Bowers, who recently appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9, got down on one knee and proposed to “The Bachelor” alum Christina Mandrell ahead of the televised wedding ceremony, who enthusiastically accepted his proposal.

“Christina, from the moment when the moment that he picked me up from the airport with your crazy eyebrows and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different,” Bowers said during the live ABC broadcast. “And then I got to spend time with you and I got to spend time with Blakely. I got to … introduce you to my family, and for the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically and I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Bowers then referenced Turner and Nist’s mentality to make the most out of the time they have left, saying “I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you.”

“So Christina Mandrell,” Bowers said, before Mandrel immediately shouted “yes!” before he could finish, exclaiming, “this is why we got our nails done?!”

The couple’s engagement comes just days before Bowers is set to move in with Mandrell in Nashville, Tenn., with Bowers revealing at the “Golden Wedding” that the pair will be making the 29-hour road trip together beginning Saturday morning.

Following their engagement, host Jesse Palmer told audiences that Bower reached out to Turner and Nist prior to the “Golden Wedding” to receive their blessing to propose to Mandrell on their special day.

While both Bowers and Mandrell have appeared on “Bachelor” franchise shows, they never overlapped on a season, and instead connected following Bowers’ time on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“She actually DMed me — she slid in my DMs,” Bowers said of Mandrell at the event. “We just started hitting it off. We would FaceTime every night for like four hours, five hours.”

“The Golden Wedding” will be available to stream Friday, Jan. 5 on Hulu.

