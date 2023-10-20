‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Wells Adams Says Brayden Wears His Heart on His Sleeve ‘to a Detriment’

With some connections on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 blossoming while others break, bartender Wells Adams admitted that Brayden Bowers wears his heart on his sleeve “almost to a detriment.”

“He doesn’t play his cards tight to the chest,” Adams told TheWrap. “It’s walking that fine line of being too emotionally honest and playing it cool, because it’s still pretty early in the season.”

While Bowers had started his time on the beach “hot and heavy” — according to Adams — with “Bachelor” alum Kat Izzo, their relationship came to an abrupt halt when new arrival Tanner Courtad asked Izzo on a date, to which she agreed. Izzo got ready for her date without saying a word to Bowers, leaving him in tears, before eventually ending their relationship in a heated confrontation.

“I love that kid,” Adams said. “I think he deserves to find someone special, whether that’s Kat or someone else.”

Adams didn’t expect he would be so fond of Bowers however, and admitted he misjudged him based on his loud accessorizing.

“I will admit that coming in I was like, ‘I’m not going to like this guy. He’s got stupid earrings, he’s got scarves [and] stupid facial hair,’” Adams said. “But I would say that he might be my favorite person from the season just to hang around.”

In Adams’ defense, Bowers didn’t have the best reputation coming onto the beach after he ruffled feathers on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” starting with the first night of limo arrivals, when Bowers bragged egregiously about his connection with Charity. Throughout his time on the ABC reality show, he found himself in the middle of several arguments among Lawson’s fellow suitors, and eventually decided to leave the experience.

“I’ve always said that ‘Paradise’ is a redemption story, and I think for Brayden, that is very true,” Adams said.

Bowers himself told TheWrap in August that he didn’t realize he was getting the “villain cut” during his season, instead noting he “trying to be [himself]” during his time with Charity and the men.

“Maybe the way I came about the show is different than people have come about it previously, and I think part of that comes from me just not having a whole bunch of knowledge about the show,” Brayden said.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC after “The Golden Bachelor.”