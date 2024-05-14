It’s official. “The Boys” has been renewed for Season 5 at Amazon’s Prime Video. The news comes ahead of the superhero drama series’ Season 4 premiere, which streams June 13.

“’The Boys’ could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family and exploding genitalia, though not in that order?” “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

Before we get to Season 5, let’s get into all the Season 4 goodness. Filming for Season 4 kicked off in Toronto in August 2022, officially wrapped in April 2023 and post-production finished up in April 2024. The eight-episode season will land exclusively on Prime Video with a three-episode debut.

“’The Boys’ is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

In Season 4 of “The Boys,” Prime says “the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The Season 4 cast of “The Boys” includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan.

Joining the superhero cast is Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character name has yet to be revealed.

“Since its premiere, devoted fans across the globe have been down with ‘The Boys’ for this unapologetically wild ride,” Katherine Pope, president, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said. “And we couldn’t be more proud of our producers, writers, cast and crew who bring this genius insanity to life. Now, with a fifth chapter to their story, we can’t wait to see where Eric Kripke and ‘The Boys’ go next.”

“The Boys” is based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the series, which was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

“The Boys” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.