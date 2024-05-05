“The Boys” is on its way back to Prime Video screens. Homelander has bonded with his son Ryan, Butcher’s life is on the line after his dose of V24 and Victoria Neuman is one step closer to entering the White House. There’s a lot to unpack as fans enter “The Boys” Season 4.

Filming for Season 4 kicked off in Toronto in August 2022, officially wrapped in April 2023 and post-production finished up in April 2024. The eight-episode season will land exclusively on Prime Video this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about “The Boys” Season 4, including release date, cast and plot info we know so far.

Note: This post contains spoilery plot details from previous seasons of “The Boys” and “Gen V.“

When does “The Boys” Season 4 premiere?

“The Boys” will fly back onto Amazon’s Prime Video screens for Season 4 on June 13, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes are expected to drop every Thursday.

There will be eight episodes in Season 4 of “The Boys.” Here’s the release schedule.

Season 4, Episode 1 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 2 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 3 — Thursday, June 13

Season 4, Episode 4 — Thursday, June 20

Season 4, Episode 5 — Thursday, June 27

Season 4, Episode 6 — Thursday, July 4

Season 4, Episode 7 — Thursday, July 11

Season 4, Episode 8 — Thursday, July 18

“The Boys” Season 4 cast

The Season 4 cast of “The Boys” includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan.

Joining the the superhero cast is Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character name has yet to be confirmed.

How did “The Boys” Season 3 end?

In “The Boys” Season 3 finale, titled “The Instant White-Hot Wild,” Homelander picked up his biological son, Ryan, to take him under his wing for good. While that was happening, tensions between Homelander’s supporters and Starlight believers steadily grew, Kimiko got her power back with an injection of Compound V and Homelander murdered Black Noir for not telling him Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is his father. As Episode 8 began to come to a close, the crew united to take Homelander down.

After Butcher successfully lured Homelander in with the help of Soldier Boy, the father and son supes broke out into a massive brawl. Soldier Boy shared some choice words with Homelander, and more or less called him a failure.

To protect Ryan from Soldier Boy’s fatal explosion, Butcher shot Soldier Boy with a laser beam — which was against Butcher’s previous code of conduct in their plan to kill Homelander. Butcher’s move set off a fight between the two, and left Maeve to handle Homelander on her own. The Seven members’ match resulted in Maeve losing an eye. Once the showdowns concluded, Homelander took off with Ryan.

A lot is revealed in the last few moments of the finale. Butcher’s doctor tells him he only has up to 18 months to live following his consumption of V24. But, that didn’t stop Butcher from reuniting with his crew, where they learn from the news that the show’s antagonist, congresswoman and Director of the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, Victoria Neuman, has been named Dakota Bob’s running mate as his vice president.

Homelander finished off the season when he flew down into a crowd of his supporters to introduce them to Ryan. But a Starlight follower interrupted his announcement by throwing a can that hit Ryan in the face. In true Homelander form, he responded with violence and laser beamed the man’s face off. To Homelander’s surprise, the crowd loved it, and so did Ryan. They both closed out the show with smirks across their faces, signifying that Ryan may be more like his father than fans think.

What’s “The Boys” Season 4 about?

Here’s Prime Video’s synopsis for “The Boys” Season 4:

“In Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

How does “Gen V” Season 1 connect to “The Boys” Season 4?

The Godolkin University-set spinoff “Gen V” served “The Boys” lovers with another dose of Vought goodness while also setting up show-colliding tips and future storylines for watchers to look forward to.

And that’s exactly what happened in the season finale of “Gen V.” During the middle of the credits, the show cut to a scene where Billy the Butcher is lurking through the halls of God U’s secret lab, The Woods, revealing that “The Boys” character knows about the Supe-killing virus God U dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Edison (Marco Pigossi) developed before they died.

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke previously told TheWrap that it was his idea to have Butcher be the connection between “The Boys” and the Supe-killing virus introduced in “Gen V.”

“We were pretty deep into the Season 4 break by the time we were around [the ‘Gen V’] finale, and we sort of knew how we were picking up the ball,” Kripke explained. “We talked about, ‘Well, we should start the first step of that story’ — it’s only a mild spoiler to say that, because it’s obvious, based on the [‘Gen V’] finale, but when Butcher is in Season 4 of ‘The Boys,’ he’s very aware of this virus, and we knew that we were writing to it. Then the question came up of like, ‘Well, how is he aware, and when did he find out about it?’ We started saying, ‘Well, let’s actually show [viewers] when it’s really happening, which is over the course of ‘Gen V.’ So it came pretty organically out of that.”

Is there a trailer for “The Boys” Season 4?

Yep, check it out below.

How to watch “The Boys”

With “The Boys” being a Prime Video original series, the only way to watch is through a subscription to the streaming platform. If you’re new to Prime Video, there are few subscription payment options: Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month or $139.00 a year, Prime Video by itself for $8.99 a month, and there’s also a student membership for $7.49 a month or $69 a year. For regular subscriptions with no ads, the cost is $17.98.