The producers of “The Boys” superhero college-set spin-off “Gen V” released a statement Sunday stating that they don’t plan to recast the role of Andre Anderson, played by the late Chase Perdomo. They do plan to honor actor, who died in a motorcycle crash on March 30, in the show’s second season and have rewritten storylines in the wake of his death. He was 27 years old.

“Gen V” Season 2 is set to begin production this month, the statement notes.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement from the show’s producers began.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance,” the producers wrote. “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” their statement concludes.

The show’s cast said in a previous joint statement following his death, “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always.

“Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast,” the statement concluded.

Several of the show’s stars released their own individual tributes to Perdomo as well.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon,” Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Golden Boy/Luke on the series, wrote. “Was a pleasure to work with him in ‘Gen V.’ RIP Chance.”

Costar Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma, shared a handwritten note online following Perdomo’s death, writing, “Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart. Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Sean Patrick Thomas, who played Andre’s father — the superhero Polarity — wrote, “Chance. Blinding intellect. Encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop. Raw talent. You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend.”

In her own remembrance, Shelley Conn, who plays Godolkin University’s Dean Shetty, wrote, “Devastated at the loss of Chance Perdomo, a beautiful being taken far too soon. Brief exchanges with him would spark sweetness and long conversations would provoke deeper understandings of ones own values and beliefs.”

The show that “Gen V” spins out of, “The Boys,” premieres its fourth season on June 13. The show released a new trailer for the season on Friday.