Some of the cast of “Gen V” have posted a joint statement following the death of Chance Perdomo, who died Saturday in a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

Actors Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway and more honored their late costar with a message on their Instagram grids and stories on Monday morning.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” they wrote. “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

The group statement comes a day after fellow costar Patrick Schwarzenegger shared his own tribute to Perdomo.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon,” he wrote. “Was a pleasure to work with him in ‘Gen V.’ RIP Chance.”

Meanwhile, Broadway also shared her own handwritten message in memory of Perdomo, who played Andre on the superhero show.

“Remembering my beloved friend and cast mate, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart,” she wrote on Sunday. “Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Sean Patrick Thomas, who plays Perdomo’s character’s father in “Gen V,” shared the joint statement in addition to his own words.

“Chance. Blinding intellect. Encyclopedic knowledge of hip-hop. Raw talent,” Thomas wrote on Sunday.” You were destined to make yourself unforgettable in this world, and in a brief time you achieved it. You ran your race with style my man. I’ll miss our long talks friend.”

Shelley Conn, who portrays the dean at God U in the spin-off of “The Boys,” wrote her own Instagram caption, while resharing Luh and Germann’s posts.

“Devastated at the loss of Chance Perdomo, a beautiful being taken far too soon. Brief exchanges with him would spark sweetness and long conversations would provoke deeper understandings of ones own values and beliefs,” she wrote on Sunday. “My thoughts are full of his family, friends and loved ones. My arms around my ‘Gen V’ family.”

In addition to “Gen V,” Perdomo was also known for starring on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix.

“Gen V” has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video.