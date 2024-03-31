Patrick Schwarzenegger mourned the death of “Gen V” costar Chance Perdomo over the weekend, posting to social media that the 27-year-old actor was “a great friend.”

“This hurts. A lot. What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon,” Schwarzenegger wrote Saturday on X. “Was a pleasure to work with him in ‘Gen V.’ RIP Chance.”

He also reshared a post showing Schwarzenegger tearfully hugging Perdomo in a climactic scene in “Gen V.”

“Damn that just made me tear up,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger followed those posts up Sunday on Instagram, sharing a series of photos with Perdomo to his story. He captioned one with “Gen V” costar Maddie Phillips, “Love yah buddy. Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar.”

The actor, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, costarred in the Amazon Prime Video series as Golden Boy, the best friend of Perdomo’s Andre Anderson who dies by suicide in the beginning of the “Boys” spin-off. He appears in flashbacks throughout Season 1 of the superhero drama as Andre and others piece together the mystery surrounding his death.

Perdomo, who also played Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” died in a motorcycle accident on Friday. “Gen V” Season 2 had not yet started production, but an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the filming start date is being pushed in the wake of Perdomo’s death.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” producers of “Gen V” said Saturday in a statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said, “The entire ‘Gen V’ family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Schwarzenegger appeared to be the only “Gen V” cast mate thus far to post about the tragedy as representatives for Perdomo requested the family’s “wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother” be respected.