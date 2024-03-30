Chance Perdomo, ‘Sabrina’ and ‘Gen V’ Actor, Dies at 27 in Motorcycle Accident

The actor played Ambrose on the Netflix series

chance-perdomo
Getty Images
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Actor Chance Perdomo, who played Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Andre in Prime Video’s “Gen V,” died in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to his representatives. He was 27.

No other individuals were harmed in the accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” his representatives at Shelter PR said. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton, England. He was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in 2018’s “Killed by My Debt” and broke out in a big way on the Netflix supernatural series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” He played the witty Ambrose, a warlock cousin to Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina the Teenaged Witch.

He starred in that series for its entire run through 2020 and appeared as Landon in the romance films “After We Fell, “After Ever Happy” and “After Everything” in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Drake Bell, Alexa Nikola (Getty Images/Eat Predators/YouTube
Perdomo most recently starred as Andre Anderson, a popular student with the ability to manipulate magnets, on Prime Video’s “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V.”

“Gen V” Season 2 had not yet started production, but an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the filming start date is being pushed in the wake of Perdomo’s death.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” producers of “Gen V” said in a statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.  Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said, “The entire ‘Gen V’ family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

