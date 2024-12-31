Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2024 | Photos

Glynis Johns (CREDIT: Everett Collection)

Glynis Johns

The Tony-winning actress, best known for playing Jane and Michael Banks’ suffragette mother Winifred in “Mary Poppins,” died at the age of 100 in early January.

Adan Canto attends 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adan Canto

Adan Canto, best known for starring in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and and ABC and later Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” died Jan. 9 at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Joyce Randolph

Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton (wife of Ed) on “The Honeymooners,” has died at age 99. She died in her sleep on Jan. 13, her son Randy told TMZ.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marlena Shaw

Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B singer who recorded the definitive version of Ashford and Simpson’s “California Soul,” died Jan. 19 from unknown causes. She was 81.

Norman Jewison attends the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Norman Jewison

The director of “In the Heat of the Night” and “Moonstruck” died Jan. 20 at his home at the age of 97.

Chita Rivera attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center in New York City (Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Chita Rivera

Best known for her Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “West Side Story” to name a few, the actress died Jan. 30. She was 91.

Chuck Philips (Courtesy of Los Angeles Times)

Chuck Phillips

Chuck Philips, the renowned Los Angeles Times journalist who made a name for himself by investigating corruption in the music industry, died in January at age 71.

Carl Weathers attends “The Mandalorian” FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Carl Weathers

Best known for playing Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, the actor died Feb. 2. He was 76.

Getty Images

Toby Keith

The country singer, known for hits like “Beer for My Horses” and “As Good as I Once Was,” died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.

Don Murray and Marilyn Monroe in “Bus Stop” (Credit: Everett Collection)

Don Murray

One of Marilyn Monroe’s last living leading men, the actor, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Oscar in “Bus Stop” (1956), died Feb. 2.

Tom Priestley (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Tom Priestley

The veteran film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the 1972 film “Deliverance,” died on December 25, 2023 at the age of 91.

Kenneth Mitchell/Twitter

Kenneth Mitchell

Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character of Aurellio on “Star Trek Discovery,” died on Feb. 24.

Richard Lewis (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI)

Richard Lewis

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and comedian died Feb. 27 after a battle with Parkinson’s and a heart attack. He was 76.

Iris Apfel (Getty Images)

Iris Apfel

The fashion icon and social media personality died March 1. She was 102 and called herself a “geriatric starlet.”

(Toei Company)

Akira Toriyama

The “Dragon Ball” creator died at the age of 68 in early March.

M. Emmet Walsh (Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

M. Emmet Walsh

The “Blade Runner” and “Raising Arizona” actor died at the age of 88 on March 19.

Getty Images

Louis Gossett Jr.

The first Black man to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar died on March 28 at the age of 87.

Getty Images

Chance Perdomo

The “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actor died in a motorcycle accident on March 29. He was 27.

Getty Images

O.J. Simpson

The former college football and NFL star as well as actor died April 10 of cancer. He was 76.

Eleanor Coppola at an event in 2021 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Eleanor Coppola

The documentarian and wife of Francis Ford Coppola died at age 87 Friday, April 12.

(Getty Images)

Roberto Cavalli

The famed Italian fashion designer died at the age of 83 on April 12.

(Getty Images)

Dickey Betts

The Allman Brothers Band co-founder and American Hall of Fame musician Dickey Betts died at 80 on April 18.

Marla Adams attends a CBS Daytime Emmy after party in 2017 (Credit: Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Marla Adams

Emmy-winning “The Young and the Restless” star Marla Adams died on April 25 at the age of 85.

Jamie Donnelly, Olivia Newton-John and Susan Buckner in “Grease” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Susan Buckner

The Miss America finalist and actress best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox alongside Olivia Newton-John in “Grease” died on April 2.

Bernard Hill as King Theoden in “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

Bernard Hill

Prolific English actor Bernard Hill, best known for playing King Theoden in the “Lord of the Rings” films and Captain Smith in “Titanic,” died at 79 on April 5.

Ian Gelder (Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

Ian Gelder

“Game of Thrones” and “Torchwood” actor Ian Gelder died at 74 on May 6 after a months-long battle with cancer.

Getty Images

Roger Corman

Trailblazing indie film producer and horror director Roger Corman died at 98 on May 9 after a sprawling career that profoundly impacted the industry.

Henry Winkler with Sam Rubin in 2019 (CREDIT: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition)

Sam Rubin

The beloved entertainment journalist and KTLA mainstay died of a heart attack at the age of 64 on May 10.

Producer Mark Damon and actress Erika Christensen (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mark Damon

Actor (“House of Usher”) turned producer (“Monster”) Mark Damon died at 91 on May 12.

NEW YORK CITY – DECEMBER 14: Dabney Coleman attends the premiere party for “Nine to Five” on December 14, 1980 at Luchow’s in New York City. (CREDIT: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dabney Coleman

The Emmy-winning “9 to 5” and “Tootsie” actor famed for playing some of the best bad guys in the business died at 92 on May 16.

Morgan Spurlock in 2017 (Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

Morgan Spurlock

The Oscar-nominated documentarian behind “Super Size Me” and “Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?” died at 53 on May 23 after complications from cancer.

Johnny Wactor in Philadelphia, 2023 (Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Johnny Wactor

The “General Hospital” actor was shot and killed during a robbery on May 25.

Richard M. Sherman of The Sherman Brothers (Credit: The Walt Disney Company)

Richard M. Sherman

The legendary Disney songwriter, and one-half of The Sherman Brothers, best known for their Oscar-winning work on “Marry Poppins,” died at 95 on May 25.

Getty Images

Erich Anderson

The “Felicity” and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” actor died at 67 on June 1 after a battle with cancer.

Françoise Hardy (Credit: Getty Images)

Françoise Hardy

The French singer and actress known for 1960s songs like “Tous les garçons et les filles (All the boys and girls)” and films including Jean-Luc Godard’s “Masculin/Feminin” died at 80 on June 11.

(GERMANY OUT) (eigentlich Francoise Sorya (Dreyfus)) *27.04.1932-Schauspielerin, FrankreichPortrait (Photo by XAMAXullstein bild via Getty Images)

Anouk Aimée

The star of European cinema classics ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘8½’ died at 92 on June 18.

Willie Mays in 1955 (Getty Images)

Willie Mays

Baseball legend, San Francisco Giants center fielder and Hall of Famer Willie Mays died at 93 on June 18.

Donald Sutherland as “Hunger Games” villain President Snow (CREDIT: Lionsgate)

Donald Sutherland

The film actor and honorary Academy Award winner known for roles ranging from President Snow in the “Hunger Games” franchise to classics including “MASH,” “Klute” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” died at 88 on June 20.

WAIKIKI, HI – NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Wily attends the Sunset on the Beach event celebrating season 8 of “Hawaii Five-0” at Queen’s Surf Beach on November 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Taylor Wily

The “Hawaii Five-0” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor and former sumo wrestler died at 56 on June 20.

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA – MAY 4: Tamayo Perry of Hawaii in action during round three of the Billabong Pro trials May 4, 2003 at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. (Photo by Steve Robertson/ Getty Images)

Tamayo Perry

The famed surfer and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor died at 49 during a shark attack in Hawaii.

Seth Binzer attends the “Super Street Fighter IV” Lounge at Trousdale on April 21, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Seth Binzer, aka Shifty Shellshock

The frontman for rap-rock band Crazy Town and singer of their hit “Butterfly” died at 59 on June 24.

Bill Cobbs attends 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards in Los Angeles (Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Bill Cobbs

The Emmy-winning character actor, with roles including “The Sopranos,” “The Bodyguard,” “Demolition Man” and “Oz the Great and Powerful,” died at age 90 on June 25.

Martin Mull performs onstage in Chicago in July 1980 (Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Martin Mull

The comic actor best known for his roles in “Clue,” “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development” died on June 27 at age 80.

Actor Doug Sheehan on August 26, 1988 watches polo matches at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank, California. (Doug Sheehan, Emmy-Nominated ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 75)

Doug Sheehan

The Daytime Emmy-nominated “General Hospital” actor, also known for “Dallas” spinoff “Knots Landing” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” died on June 29. He was 75.

Robert Towne in 1981 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Robert Towne

The Oscar-winning “Chinatown” screenwriter and famed script doctor (including uncredited work on classics like “The Godfather” and “Bonnie & Clyde”) died on July 1 at the age of 89.

Jon Landau at the “Avatar 2” U.S. premiere in 2022 (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jon Landau

The Oscar-winning producer and frequent James Cameron collaborator, with credits including “Titanic” and both “Avatar” films, died at 63 on July 5 of complications from cancer.

Shelley Duvall in “3 Women” (CREDIT: 20th Century Fox)

Robert Altman regular, “The Shining” star and “Faerie Tale Theater” presenter Shelley Duvall died at 75 on July 11 of complications from diabetes.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer poses for a portrait at her home April 1, 1990 in New York City (Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

Dr. Ruth Westheimer

The beloved TV sex therapist, who also penned 40 books and recently featured in the Hulu documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” died at 96 on July 12.

Richard Simmons attends 2013 L.A. Gay Pride Festival (Credit: Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images)

Richard Simmons

The celebrated fitness coach and TV personality, who released dozens of hit home workout videos and became a pop culture icon, died at 76 on July 13.

Shannen Doherty signs copies of her book Badass at Borders Books on November 2, 2010 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty

The actress and 90s teen icon known for cult classic “Heathers” and hit series “Charmed,” “90210” and “Beverly Hills” died at 53 after a long battle with cancer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Bob Newhart speaks onstage at An Evening With Bob Newhart on February 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

Bob Newhart

The Emmy-winning known for titles from “Newhart” and “The Bob Newhart Show” to “Elf” died at 94 on July 18 after “a series of short illnesses.”

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Lou Dobbs

The longtime conservative political commenter and anchor died at 78 on July 18.

(Getty Images)

Sheila Jackson Lee

The Houston, Texas-area Democratic congressional representative and longtime member of the Congressional Black Caucus died at age 74 on July 19, two months after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Patti Yasutake attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Beef” in Los Angeles (Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Patti Yasutake

The Los Angeles-based stage and screen vet known for work on Netflix’s “Beef” and a number of “Star Trek” franchises, died on Aug. 4 at age 70.

Actress Mitzi McCall attends the Professional Dancers Society’s Gypsy Awards Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Mitzi McCall

The comedian and actress of comedy duo McCall and Brill, whose credits include “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Rosanne” and “Ellen,” died on Aug. 8 at 93 years old.

Kevin Sullivan (R) with ex-wife Nancy as she began her wrestling career as the Fallen Angel in 1984. (Getty Images)

Kevin Sullivan

The influential pro wrestler, who previously performed as “Taskmaster,” died on Aug. 9 after spending months in the hospital following a “catastrophic accident.”

Rachael Lillis (Instagram)

Rachael Lillis

The original English dub voice actress for “Pokémon” characters Misty and Jessie died on Aug. 10 at after a battle with breast cancer.

Actress Gena Rowlands is interviewed during the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival (Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Gena Rowlands

The four-time Emmy winner known for her creative partnership with John Cassavetes and Academy Award-nominated roles in “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Gloria,” as well as pop culture phenomenon “The Notebook,” died at age 94 on Aug. 14.

Peter Marshall, host of “Hollywood Squares”( CREDIT: Mary Ann Halpern & Peter Marshall Archives

Peter Marshall

The multiple Emmy Award-winning host of classic game show “Hollywood Squares,” died of kidney failure at age 98 on Aug. 15, and quipped he wanted his official cause of death listed as “boredom.”

Alain Delon attends the photocall for Palme D’Or D’Honneur during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes, France (Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Alain Delon

The internationally celebrated French actor and star of “Plein Soleil” — “Purple Noon,” later remade with Matt Damon as “The Talented Mr. Ripley” — died on Aug. 18 at age 88 after facing B-cell lymphoma cancer.

Phil Donahue attends the Opening Night Performance of “Gloria: A Life” on October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City.

Phil Donahue

The daytime TV talk show pioneer and “The Phil Donahue Show” host — who Oprah credits as her inspiration — died at age 88 on Aug. 18.

Getty Images

John Amos

The actor best known for his Emmy-nominated role as the older Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries “Roots,” died at 84 on Aug. 21.

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1961: Actor James Darren attends a party in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

James Darren

The actor, who became an instant teen idol as Moondoggie in the “Gidget” movies and went on to a prolific career in TV and music, died at age 88 on Sept. 2.

(Credit: Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

James Earl Jones

The EGOT winner who lent his distinctive voice to such iconic film characters as Darth Vader and Mufasa of “The Lion King,” not to mention CNN, died at 93 on Sept. 9.

Tommy Cash attends the Johnny Cash Limited-Edition Forever Stamp launch at Ryman Auditorium on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (via Getty Images)

Tommy Cash

A country singer in his own right and also the brother of the legendary Johnny Cash, Tommy Cash died at 84 years old on Sept. 13.

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Tito Jackson of The Jacksons performs on stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival at Childerley Orchard on June 11, 2022 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Tito Jackson

The older brother of Michael Jackson, the Jackson 5’s co-founding singer and guitarist, and American Hall of Famer died of a heart attack at age 70 on Sept. 15.

Kathryn Grant ​and Bing Crosby performing in 1972 (Getty Images)

Kathryn Crosby

The actress and singer known for films such as “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad.” as well as her marriage to Bing Crosby, died Aug. 20 of natural causes. She was 90 years old.

John Ashton attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

John Ashton

The actor, who played John Taggart in the “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, died on Sept. 26. Ashton was 76 years old.

Maggie Smith in “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Dame Maggie Smith

Legendary British actress known for films including “Harry Potter,” “Godsford Park,” “Sister Act” and “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” as well as TV sensation “Downton Abbey,” died at age 89 on Sept. 27. During her decades-long career, Smith won Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Emmys, a Tony Award and six Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Drake Hogestyn (Getty Images)

Drake Hogestyn

The actor, who played John Black on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 28. He was 70 years old.

Getty Images

Kris Kristofferson

The Grammy-winning, American Hall of Fame singer-songwriter and actor (“A Star Is Born”), died on Sept. 28. He was 88 years old.

Christopher Ciccone attends the front row for the Nico Didonna And The Ciccone Collection show on day 1 of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013, at The Strand Gallery on September 14, 2012 in London, England (Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Christopher Ciccone

The artist, designer and younger brother of Madonna, who began his career as her choreographer, died on Oct. 4, of cancer. He was 63.

Cissy Houston attends “The Houstons: On Our Own” series premiere in 2012 (Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Cissy Houston

The Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of pop/R&B megastar Whitney Houston, died Oct. 7 of complications from Alzheimer’s. She was 91.

attends as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosts The 2015 Ripple Of Hope Awards honoring Congressman John Lewis, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Evercore Co-founder Roger Altman, and UNESCO Ambassador Marianna Vardinoyannis at New York Hilton on December 8, 2015 in New York City.

Ethel Kennedy

The widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a lifelong advocate for social justice and human rights died on Oct. 10. She was 96.

Liam Payne in Paris, March 2024 (Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Liam Payne

The Former One Direction singer died Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.

Mitzi Gaynor

The actress, singer and dancer, who gained fame starring in the 1958 war musical “South Pacific,” died on Oct. 17 at the age of 93.

Lynda Obst attends the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival (Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Lynda Obst

The veteran film and TV producer, whose work includes rom-com classics “Sleepless in Seattle” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” among many others, died on Oct. 22. She was 74 years old.

PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Phil Lesh performs as Phil Lesh & Friends during the Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park on July 22, 2023 in Patchogue, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Phil Lesh

The founding bass player for the Grateful Dead and American Hall of Fame musician, died Oct. 25. He was 84.

Teri Garr in “Young Frankenstein” (CREDIT: 20th Century Studios)

Teri Garr

The actress, who was Oscar-nominated for her supporting role in “Tootsie” and also lent her comedic charm to “Young Frankenstein,” “Mr. Mom” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” died at age 79 on Oct. 29.

Quincy Jones (Getty Images)

Quincy Jones

The legendary musician and preeminent arranger, composer, bandleader and all-around pop impresario of the modern music age who produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” died on Nov. 3 at age 91.

Chuck Woolery, “Lingo”, “Greed”, Naturally Stoned” and “Love Conection” at the “Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour” at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Chuck Woolery

The founder of “Wheel of Fortune” and later host of “The Dating Game,” died Nov. 23 at 83.

Jim Abrahams speaks onstage at the screening of ‘The Kentucky Fried Movie’ during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_005

Jim Abrahams

The writer-director of “Airplane!,” “Police Squad!” and the third leg of the Zucker Brothers trio died on Nov. 26. He was 80.

Earl Holliman, 2015 (Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earl Holliman

The Golden Globe-winning star of “The Rainmaker,” died at the age of 96 on Nov. 25.

Actor Wayne Northrop poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles City (Dianna Whitley/Getty Images)

Wayne Northrop

The actor, who played Detective Roman Brady on “Days on Our Lives” and chauffeur Michael Culhane on “Dynasty,” died on Nov. 29. He was 77.

Drummer Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance performs in concert at the Tweeter Center in Camden New Jersey (Bill McCay/WireImage)

Bob Bryar

The musician, who manned the drums for My Chemical Romance between 2004 and 2010, died at the age of 44.

Hudson Meek at Fox Theater on September 1, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hudson Meek

The child actor who played the young version of the title character in “Baby Driver” and later appeared in a number of television series roles, died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama. He was 16.

Greg Gumbel (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Greg Gumbel

The historic sportscaster and older brother of fellow sports journalist Bryant Gumbel, died on Dec. 27. He was 78.

Director Charles Shyer is best known for the broad comedies he s done like Father of the Bride and Parent Trap (Annie Wells/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Charles Shyer

The Oscar-nominated writer-director who worked with then-wife Nancy Meyers on several films, including “Father of the Bride,” “Baby Boom,” “Irreconcilable Differences,” “The Parent Trap,” and “Private Benjamin,” died on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles following a brief illness. He was 83.

Olivia Hussey in 1967 (Getty Images)

Olivia Hussey

The star of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and the 1974 holiday slasher “Black Christmas,” died peacefully at home on Dec. 27, her family announced. She was 73.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Linda Lavin attends the premiere of Netflix’s “No Good Deed” at TUDUM Theater on December 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Linda Lavin

Linda Lavin, the longtime TV and Tony-winning stage actress best known for her Emmy-nominated role as the title character on the sitcom “Alice,” has died, according to her publicist. She was 87.

DC: A grim-faced President Jimmy Carter, seated at desk in Oval Office of White House tells of the aborted rescue effort intended to get the 53 American hostages out of Iran (Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, a one-time Georgia peanut farmer who served a single term as president of the United States in the late 1970s, died on Dec. 29. He was 100 years old and the oldest American president, passing Ronald Reagan, who died at 93.