Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2024 | Photos

Glynis Johns
The Tony-winning actress, best known for playing Jane and Michael Banks’ suffragette mother Winifred in “Mary Poppins,” died at the age of 100 in early January.
Adan Canto
Adan Canto, best known for starring in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and and ABC and later Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” died Jan. 9 at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.
Joyce Randolph
Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton (wife of Ed) on “The Honeymooners,” has died at age 99. She died in her sleep on Jan. 13, her son Randy told TMZ.
Marlena Shaw
Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B singer who recorded the definitive version of Ashford and Simpson’s “California Soul,” died Jan. 19 from unknown causes. She was 81.
Norman Jewison
The director of “In the Heat of the Night” and “Moonstruck” died Jan. 20 at his home at the age of 97.
Chita Rivera
Best known for her Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “West Side Story” to name a few, the actress died Jan. 30. She was 91.
Chuck Phillips
Chuck Philips, the renowned Los Angeles Times journalist who made a name for himself by investigating corruption in the music industry, died in January at age 71.
Carl Weathers
Best known for playing Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, the actor died Feb. 2. He was 76.
Toby Keith
The country singer, known for hits like “Beer for My Horses” and “As Good as I Once Was,” died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.
Don Murray
One of Marilyn Monroe’s last living leading men, the actor, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Oscar in “Bus Stop” (1956), died Feb. 2.
Tom Priestley
The veteran film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the 1972 film “Deliverance,” died on December 25, 2023 at the age of 91.
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character of Aurellio on “Star Trek Discovery,” died on Feb. 24.
Richard Lewis
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and comedian died Feb. 27 after a battle with Parkinson’s and a heart attack. He was 76.
Iris Apfel
The fashion icon and social media personality died March 1. She was 102 and called herself a “geriatric starlet.”
Akira Toriyama
The “Dragon Ball” creator died at the age of 68 in early March.
M. Emmet Walsh
The “Blade Runner” and “Raising Arizona” actor died at the age of 88 on March 19.
Louis Gossett Jr.
The first Black man to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar died on March 28 at the age of 87.
Chance Perdomo
The “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actor died in a motorcycle accident on March 29. He was 27.
O.J. Simpson
The former college football and NFL star as well as actor died April 10 of cancer. He was 76.
Eleanor Coppola
The documentarian and wife of Francis Ford Coppola died at age 87 Friday, April 12.
Roberto Cavalli
The famed Italian fashion designer died at the age of 83 on April 12.
Dickey Betts
The Allman Brothers Band co-founder and American Hall of Fame musician Dickey Betts died at 80 on April 18.
Marla Adams
Emmy-winning “The Young and the Restless” star Marla Adams died on April 25 at the age of 85.
Susan Buckner
The Miss America finalist and actress best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox alongside Olivia Newton-John in “Grease” died on April 2.
Bernard Hill
Prolific English actor Bernard Hill, best known for playing King Theoden in the “Lord of the Rings” films and Captain Smith in “Titanic,” died at 79 on April 5.
Ian Gelder
“Game of Thrones” and “Torchwood” actor Ian Gelder died at 74 on May 6 after a months-long battle with cancer.
Roger Corman
Trailblazing indie film producer and horror director Roger Corman died at 98 on May 9 after a sprawling career that profoundly impacted the industry.
Sam Rubin
The beloved entertainment journalist and KTLA mainstay died of a heart attack at the age of 64 on May 10.
Mark Damon
Actor (“House of Usher”) turned producer (“Monster”) Mark Damon died at 91 on May 12.
Dabney Coleman
The Emmy-winning “9 to 5” and “Tootsie” actor famed for playing some of the best bad guys in the business died at 92 on May 16.
Morgan Spurlock
The Oscar-nominated documentarian behind “Super Size Me” and “Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?” died at 53 on May 23 after complications from cancer.
Johnny Wactor
The “General Hospital” actor was shot and killed during a robbery on May 25.
Richard M. Sherman
The legendary Disney songwriter, and one-half of The Sherman Brothers, best known for their Oscar-winning work on “Marry Poppins,” died at 95 on May 25.
Erich Anderson
The “Felicity” and “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” actor died at 67 on June 1 after a battle with cancer.
Françoise Hardy
The French singer and actress known for 1960s songs like “Tous les garçons et les filles (All the boys and girls)” and films including Jean-Luc Godard’s “Masculin/Feminin” died at 80 on June 11.
Anouk Aimée
The star of European cinema classics ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘8½’ died at 92 on June 18.
Willie Mays
Baseball legend, San Francisco Giants center fielder and Hall of Famer Willie Mays died at 93 on June 18.
Donald Sutherland
The film actor and honorary Academy Award winner known for roles ranging from President Snow in the “Hunger Games” franchise to classics including “MASH,” “Klute” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” died at 88 on June 20.
Taylor Wily
The “Hawaii Five-0” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” actor and former sumo wrestler died at 56 on June 20.
Tamayo Perry
The famed surfer and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor died at 49 during a shark attack in Hawaii.
Seth Binzer, aka Shifty Shellshock
The frontman for rap-rock band Crazy Town and singer of their hit “Butterfly” died at 59 on June 24.
Bill Cobbs
The Emmy-winning character actor, with roles including “The Sopranos,” “The Bodyguard,” “Demolition Man” and “Oz the Great and Powerful,” died at age 90 on June 25.
Martin Mull
The comic actor best known for his roles in “Clue,” “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development” died on June 27 at age 80.
Doug Sheehan
The Daytime Emmy-nominated “General Hospital” actor, also known for “Dallas” spinoff “Knots Landing” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” died on June 29. He was 75.
Robert Towne
The Oscar-winning “Chinatown” screenwriter and famed script doctor (including uncredited work on classics like “The Godfather” and “Bonnie & Clyde”) died on July 1 at the age of 89.
Jon Landau
The Oscar-winning producer and frequent James Cameron collaborator, with credits including “Titanic” and both “Avatar” films, died at 63 on July 5 of complications from cancer.
Robert Altman regular, “The Shining” star and “Faerie Tale Theater” presenter Shelley Duvall died at 75 on July 11 of complications from diabetes.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
The beloved TV sex therapist, who also penned 40 books and recently featured in the Hulu documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” died at 96 on July 12.
Richard Simmons
The celebrated fitness coach and TV personality, who released dozens of hit home workout videos and became a pop culture icon, died at 76 on July 13.
Shannen Doherty
The actress and 90s teen icon known for cult classic “Heathers” and hit series “Charmed,” “90210” and “Beverly Hills” died at 53 after a long battle with cancer.
Bob Newhart
The Emmy-winning known for titles from “Newhart” and “The Bob Newhart Show” to “Elf” died at 94 on July 18 after “a series of short illnesses.”
Lou Dobbs
The longtime conservative political commenter and anchor died at 78 on July 18.
Sheila Jackson Lee
The Houston, Texas-area Democratic congressional representative and longtime member of the Congressional Black Caucus died at age 74 on July 19, two months after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Patti Yasutake
The Los Angeles-based stage and screen vet known for work on Netflix’s “Beef” and a number of “Star Trek” franchises, died on Aug. 4 at age 70.
Mitzi McCall
The comedian and actress of comedy duo McCall and Brill, whose credits include “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Rosanne” and “Ellen,” died on Aug. 8 at 93 years old.
Kevin Sullivan
The influential pro wrestler, who previously performed as “Taskmaster,” died on Aug. 9 after spending months in the hospital following a “catastrophic accident.”
Rachael Lillis
The original English dub voice actress for “Pokémon” characters Misty and Jessie died on Aug. 10 at after a battle with breast cancer.
Gena Rowlands
The four-time Emmy winner known for her creative partnership with John Cassavetes and Academy Award-nominated roles in “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Gloria,” as well as pop culture phenomenon “The Notebook,” died at age 94 on Aug. 14.
Peter Marshall
The multiple Emmy Award-winning host of classic game show “Hollywood Squares,” died of kidney failure at age 98 on Aug. 15, and quipped he wanted his official cause of death listed as “boredom.”
Alain Delon
The internationally celebrated French actor and star of “Plein Soleil” — “Purple Noon,” later remade with Matt Damon as “The Talented Mr. Ripley” — died on Aug. 18 at age 88 after facing B-cell lymphoma cancer.
Phil Donahue
The daytime TV talk show pioneer and “The Phil Donahue Show” host — who Oprah credits as her inspiration — died at age 88 on Aug. 18.
John Amos
The actor best known for his Emmy-nominated role as the older Kunta Kinte in the 1977 miniseries “Roots,” died at 84 on Aug. 21.
James Darren
The actor, who became an instant teen idol as Moondoggie in the “Gidget” movies and went on to a prolific career in TV and music, died at age 88 on Sept. 2.
James Earl Jones
The EGOT winner who lent his distinctive voice to such iconic film characters as Darth Vader and Mufasa of “The Lion King,” not to mention CNN, died at 93 on Sept. 9.
Tommy Cash
A country singer in his own right and also the brother of the legendary Johnny Cash, Tommy Cash died at 84 years old on Sept. 13.
Tito Jackson
The older brother of Michael Jackson, the Jackson 5’s co-founding singer and guitarist, and American Hall of Famer died of a heart attack at age 70 on Sept. 15.
Kathryn Crosby
The actress and singer known for films such as “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad.” as well as her marriage to Bing Crosby, died Aug. 20 of natural causes. She was 90 years old.
John Ashton
The actor, who played John Taggart in the “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, died on Sept. 26. Ashton was 76 years old.
Dame Maggie Smith
Legendary British actress known for films including “Harry Potter,” “Godsford Park,” “Sister Act” and “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” as well as TV sensation “Downton Abbey,” died at age 89 on Sept. 27. During her decades-long career, Smith won Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Emmys, a Tony Award and six Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Drake Hogestyn
The actor, who played John Black on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 28. He was 70 years old.
Kris Kristofferson
The Grammy-winning, American Hall of Fame singer-songwriter and actor (“A Star Is Born”), died on Sept. 28. He was 88 years old.
Christopher Ciccone
The artist, designer and younger brother of Madonna, who began his career as her choreographer, died on Oct. 4, of cancer. He was 63.
Cissy Houston
The Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of pop/R&B megastar Whitney Houston, died Oct. 7 of complications from Alzheimer’s. She was 91.
Ethel Kennedy
The widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a lifelong advocate for social justice and human rights died on Oct. 10. She was 96.
Liam Payne
The Former One Direction singer died Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel. He was 31.
Mitzi Gaynor
The actress, singer and dancer, who gained fame starring in the 1958 war musical “South Pacific,” died on Oct. 17 at the age of 93.
Lynda Obst
The veteran film and TV producer, whose work includes rom-com classics “Sleepless in Seattle” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” among many others, died on Oct. 22. She was 74 years old.
Phil Lesh
The founding bass player for the Grateful Dead and American Hall of Fame musician, died Oct. 25. He was 84.
Teri Garr
The actress, who was Oscar-nominated for her supporting role in “Tootsie” and also lent her comedic charm to “Young Frankenstein,” “Mr. Mom” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” died at age 79 on Oct. 29.
Quincy Jones
The legendary musician and preeminent arranger, composer, bandleader and all-around pop impresario of the modern music age who produced Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” died on Nov. 3 at age 91.
Chuck Woolery
The founder of “Wheel of Fortune” and later host of “The Dating Game,” died Nov. 23 at 83.
Jim Abrahams
The writer-director of “Airplane!,” “Police Squad!” and the third leg of the Zucker Brothers trio died on Nov. 26. He was 80.
Earl Holliman
The Golden Globe-winning star of “The Rainmaker,” died at the age of 96 on Nov. 25.
Wayne Northrop
The actor, who played Detective Roman Brady on “Days on Our Lives” and chauffeur Michael Culhane on “Dynasty,” died on Nov. 29. He was 77.
Bob Bryar
The musician, who manned the drums for My Chemical Romance between 2004 and 2010, died at the age of 44.
Hudson Meek
The child actor who played the young version of the title character in “Baby Driver” and later appeared in a number of television series roles, died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama. He was 16.
Greg Gumbel
The historic sportscaster and older brother of fellow sports journalist Bryant Gumbel, died on Dec. 27. He was 78.
Charles Shyer
The Oscar-nominated writer-director who worked with then-wife Nancy Meyers on several films, including “Father of the Bride,” “Baby Boom,” “Irreconcilable Differences,” “The Parent Trap,” and “Private Benjamin,” died on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles following a brief illness. He was 83.
Olivia Hussey
The star of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and the 1974 holiday slasher “Black Christmas,” died peacefully at home on Dec. 27, her family announced. She was 73.
Linda Lavin
Linda Lavin, the longtime TV and Tony-winning stage actress best known for her Emmy-nominated role as the title character on the sitcom “Alice,” has died, according to her publicist. She was 87.
Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter, a one-time Georgia peanut farmer who served a single term as president of the United States in the late 1970s, died on Dec. 29. He was 100 years old and the oldest American president, passing Ronald Reagan, who died at 93.
