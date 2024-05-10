Sam Rubin, KTLA Local News Stalwart of 3 Decades, Dies at 64

Sam Rubin, a longtime entertainment reporter for KTLA since 1991, died at 64 after suffering a fatal heart attack on Friday.

Rubin passed away at his home following his regular Hollywood news appearance for KTLA on Friday, according to media reports.

Rich DeMuro, tech reporter for KTLA, expressed his sadness for the loss of his colleague on social media. “Morning News in Hollywood will never be the same” without Rubin, DeMuro wrote.

I’m in absolute shock. RIP, Sam.



Thinking the most of your family right now. So sorry.



Morning News in Hollywood will never be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/4xxRd1FdyX — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) May 10, 2024

Rubin was a stalwart on Los Angeles local news and an award-winning journalist, having received multiple Emmy wins, a Golden Mike award, a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association and named best entertainment reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club. He was also honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition in 2013, receiving its annual Impact Award for outstanding integrity in broadcast journalism.

He was one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which is one of the largest organizations of film and television critics in the country.

The entertainment reporter also ran a TV production company, SRE Inc., which has produced more than 200 hours of both broadcast and cable programming. That includes red carpet content, with his banner becoming a fixture at such events, as well as producing episodes of his talk series, “Hollywood Uncensored.”

Rubin also cowrote two biographies — one about former first lady Jacqueline Onassis, “Jackie: A Lasting Impression,” and the other about Mia Farrow.

He graduated from Occidental College. Rubin is survived by his wife and four children.