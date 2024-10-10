Ethel Kennedy, Humanitarian and RFK Widow, Dies at 96

Obits

The Kennedy family matriarch carried forward the legacy of public service after the assassination of her husband in 1968

Ethel Kennedy
attends as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights hosts The 2015 Ripple Of Hope Awards honoring Congressman John Lewis, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Evercore Co-founder Roger Altman, and UNESCO Ambassador Marianna Vardinoyannis at New York Hilton on December 8, 2015 in New York City.

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a lifelong advocate for social justice and human rights, has died, her family announced Thursday. She was 96.

Born Ethel Skakel in 1928, she married RFK in 1950, and played a pivotal role in carrying forward the legacy of public service after his 1968 assassination. A mother of 11 children – including former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – she balanced her large family with tireless activism, founding the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights.

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our mother, Ethel Kennedy. Please keep our mother in your hearts and prayers,” Kerry Kennedy posted Thursday on X.

Kennedy had been hospitalized since suffering a stroke last week.

“Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly,” the family statement said.

Kennedy’s children include Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr., David, Courtney, Michael, Kerry, Christopher, Max, Douglas and Rory. Before she fell ill, she had recently enjoyed seeing many of her relatives, her family noted.

