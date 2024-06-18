Anouk Aimée, Star of French Cinema Classics ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ‘8½,’ Dies at 92

With French cinema credits by the dozen, she’s best known for her role in Federico Fellini’s thriller

Anouk Aimée
(GERMANY OUT) (eigentlich Francoise Sorya (Dreyfus)) *27.04.1932-Schauspielerin, FrankreichPortrait (Photo by XAMAXullstein bild via Getty Images)

Anouk Aimee, the star of dozens of French films including Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vida,” has died, her daughter announced on social media. She was 92.

Manuela Papatakis posted the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. A cause was not given.

“With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have great sadness to announce the [death] of my mother Anouk Aimée,” the statement sais. “I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris.”

Known for her cool, aloof onscreen demeanor, Aimée also stared in Claude Lelouch’s “A Man and a Woman” (1966), Jacques Demy’s “Lola” (1961) and other Fellini classics like “8½.”

