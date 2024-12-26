Hudson Meek, Child Actor in ‘Baby Driver’ and TV Roles, Dies at 16

Hudson Meek, who played the young version of the title character in “Baby Driver” and later appeared in a number of television series roles, died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama, according to local news reports. He was 16.

Meek was involved in an accident on Dec. 19 in Vestavial Hills, Alabama, sustaining blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle, according to a Thursday report on Al.com citing Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

He was hospitalized and died “peacefully” on Dec. 21, according to the report and an obituary posted on Searcy Funeral Homes’ website.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” read a statement on Meek’s Instagram account. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

Meek, a sophomore at Vestavia Hills High School and member of the football team, began acting as a young child when he and his brother, Tucker Meek, appeared in “The Santa Con” in 2014. His breakthrough came in 2010 with Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver,” playing the young version of the title character. The role helped him get others, including TV series like “MacGyver,” “Found” and “The School Duel.”

He is survived by his parents Derek and Lani Meek, brother Tucker and his grandmothers. Police are still investigating the nature of the accident and have yet to release a statement, though foul play is reportedly not expected.