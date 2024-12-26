Blake Lively Support Stacks Up: Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Feig, SAG-AFTRA and More Back the ‘It Ends With Us’ Actress

The Blake Lively cinematic universe (and beyond) has come forward to back the “It Ends With Us” actress, with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to SAG-AFTRA itself publicly supporting her side in the public feud with her director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Lively recently filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and other unwanted and inappropriate on-set behavior against Baldoni, director and fellow star of “It Ends With Us,” as well as producer Jamey Heath, businessman Steve Sarowitz, crisis manager Melissa Nathan, publicist Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc. and Jed Wallace.

The complaint reveals a group meeting held to address Lively’s concerns, with husband Ryan Reynolds in attendance. Lively’s allegations included that Baldoni showed nude images of women, including his wife; spoke openly about pornography consumption and other personal sexual matters; and added sex scenes outside the studio-approved script.

Lively also alleged that she was retaliated against for her complaints, suggesting Baldoni’s PR firm mounted a digital campaign to destroy her reputation as the relationship unraveled. The dust-up sparked a wave of infighting and lawsuits among members of Baldoni’s former crisis-PR team; Baldoni, through his lawyer Bryan Freedman, has denied any wrongdoing.

In the wake of these allegations, Baldoni was dropped by his agency WME and had an allyship award from global women’s non-profit Vital Voices taken away; his podcast partner also quit their joint venture.

Lively, meanwhile, has assembled a healthy list of supporters. Here’s everyone who has come forward to back the “It Ends With Us” actress:

Gwyneth Paltrow: Though the two have never appeared in a film together, Paltrow showed her support for Lively last week by promoting her haircare line, Blake Brown, on her personal social media. In an Instagram post, Paltrow featured Blake Brown on her Christmas wish list, adding a queen emoji.

SAG-AFTRA: The actors’ union applauded Lively’s courage in speaking out against retaliation and harassment: “These are startling and troubling allegations,” the statement reads. “Employees have every right to raise issues of concern or to file complaints. Retaliation for reporting misconduct or inappropriate behavior is illegal and wrong. We applaud Blake Lively’s courage in speaking out on issues of retaliation and harassment and for her request to have an intimacy coordinator for all scenes with nudity or sexual content. This is an important step that helps ensure a safe set.”

Brandon Sklenar: Sklenar, another co-star from “It Ends With Us,” showed his support Monday by encouraging the public to read Lively’s complaint. Sklenar posted an Instagram story with a link to a New York Times article.

Michele Morrone: Morrone, Lively’s co-star in “A Simple Favor 2,” shared a clip on her Instagram on Monday supporting the actress, saying she noted that her colleague was “in pain” after filming the rom-com.

Shawn Levy: The “Deadpool & Wolverine” director, godfather to Lively’s son Olin, also posted the Times article on his Instagram story, writing that he is proud to call her a friend.

Robyn Lively: Lively’s older sister Robyn, who’s appeared in films and TV shows like “Teen Witch” and “Twin Peaks,” shared a long thread of screenshots from the Times article, along with words of support, writing, “FINALLY justice for my sister.” Robyn said her sister is “one of the kindest, most honest and loving humans I know … Blake isn’t a villain. She’s a mama bear to her core, a loving and supportive wife, a sister, a friend and someone who worked her ass off on a film in abominable working conditions.”

Sony Pictures: The distributor behind “It Ends With Us” also issued a strong statement, saying: “We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

Amber Heard: Amber Heard said she has seen “firsthand” the online abuse and smear tactics that Blake Lively allegedly endured in her ongoing feud, saying last week in a statement to NBC News that “social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying, ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Stars of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”: America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, Lively’s co-stars on the 2005 film, put out a joint Instagram statement, writing, “We stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”

Colleen Hoover: Hoover, author of “It Ends With Us,” also shared support for Lively on her Instagram story, writing, “Never change. Never wilt.” She also screenshotted the statement from Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel, expressing that their message gave her the courage to speak out: “I wanted to show support but I had anxiety thinking of putting my post about Blake in my feed and sending myself into a mental spiral from the inevitable comments. But this statement from these women and Blake’s ability to refuse to sit down and ‘be buried’ has been nothing short of inspiring.”

Amy Schumer: “I believe Blake,” the comedian wrote on her Instagram story. Schumer had roasted Lively on her “Inside Amy Schumer” show in the past, and has notably said they are not close friends.

Paul Feig: The successful comedy director, who worked with Lively on “A Simple Favor,” supported the actress in a post on X, writing: “I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her.”