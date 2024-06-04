Erich Anderson, ‘Felicity’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ Actor, Dies at 67

Erich Anderson, the actor best known for roles on “Felicity,” “NYPD Blue” and “Thirtysomething,” has died after a battle with cancer. He was 67.

The news of Anderson’s passing was shared on social media by his wife, who posted a photo of him alongside a message from Anderson’s brother-in-law, “as I am too bereft now to write anything.” Anderson died Sunday.

“My brother in law Erich Anderson passed this morning after a brutal struggle with cancer,” Michael O’Malley wrote. “He had a long successful career as an actor—he was on that old show 30 something; he was Felicity’s father on ‘Felicity;’ he was killed in a basement in a Friday the 13th movie: he was on Star Trek and dozens of other shows. He was a smart and funny guy, a fantastic cook; he wrote three great novels which you can find on Amazon. I’ll miss him but his ordeal is over.”

Indeed, Anderson’s second credited role ever was as Rob in “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.” From there, he had a long career in both TV and movies, appearing in episodes of beloved shows including “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Melrose Place,” “7th Heaven” and more.

In 2000, Anderson had a 7-episode stint in “NYPD Blue” as Don Kirkendall, and he starred as Dr. Edward Porter in nine episodes of “Felicity.” Anderson’s final on-screen television role came in 2020, when he appeared in two episodes of “Interrogation.”