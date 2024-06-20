Donald Sutherland, the legendary actor who starred in films from “MASH” and “Klute” to “Ordinary People” and “The Hunger Games,” died on Thursday in Miami, CAA confirmed. He was 88.

The iconic actor won a Golden Globe for the television movie “Path to War,” as well as an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in the mini-series, “Citizen X.”

Sutherland was born in Saint John, Canada, and catapulted to fame with break-through performances in “The Dirty Dozen” and “MASH.” He had an extensive career, starring in films like “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Don’t Look Now,” “JFK,” “1900,” “The Hunger Games” series and “Ad Astra,” among many others.

While Sutherland was never nominated for an Academy Award, he did receive an Honorary Oscar in 2017.

The late actor also has extensive television credits, which include “The Undoing,” “Trust,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “Dirty Sexy Money” and “The Pillars of the Earth,” to name a few.

Sutherland is also the father of Emmy-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland and CAA Media Finance executive Roeg Sutherland. He is survived by his wife Francine Racette, his five children and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.