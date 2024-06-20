Kiefer Sutherland remembered his father Donald Sutherland, announcing his death in a social media post and celebrating the beloved actor for “a life well lived.”

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the “24” star wrote on X. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Read the post in full below.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Donald died on Thursday after a long illness at the age of 88, TheWrap reported earlier in the day.

The father-son duo acted together in several projects over the years, including “Max Dugan Returns” in 1983, “Forsaken” in 2015 and “A Time to Kill” in 1996.

The elder Sutherland’s heralded screen and stage career spans decades. He starred in such classic and influential films as “MASH,” “Klute” and “Ordinary People,” and is known best by younger audiences today for his domineering villain in “The Hunger Games.”

The iconic actor won a Golden Globe for the television movie “Path to War,” as well as an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in the miniseries, “Citizen X.”

Sutherland was born in Saint John, Canada, and catapulted to fame with break-through performances in “The Dirty Dozen” and “MASH.” He had an extensive career, starring in films like “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Don’t Look Now,” “JFK,” “1900” and more recently “Ad Astra,” among many others. He received an honorary Academy Award in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus and Kiefer, daughter Rachel and four grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family, according to CAA, who confirmed the news.